CM Punk shares his first reaction after John Cena vs. AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel 2025

By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 12, 2025 16:27 GMT
CM Punk (left), AJ Styles vs. John Cena (right) (Image Credits: WWE.com)
CM Punk has shared his first reaction after the instant classic between John Cena and AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel. Punk is quite familiar with both men, having shared the ring with them on several occasions.

Cena headed into his match against Styles on the back of a loss to Brock Lesnar at the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event. Following his loss, the 17-time WWE World Champion took to social media to ask the WWE Universe if they wished to see him face Styles for one final time. The match was made official by Triple H.

On Instagram, Punk reacted to the Cena vs. Styles match by showing his love for two of the greatest professional wrestlers of this generation.

Check out Punk's reaction to Styles vs. Cena:

The Undertaker thanked John Cena and AJ Styles for their masterclass wrestling match

The Undertaker reacted to the John Cena vs. AJ Styles match from WWE Crown Jewel 2025. On X, he expressed gratitude towards both men for their masterclass and tribute to wrestling.

The Phenom, who has shared the ring with both Styles and Cena at The Grandest Stage of Them All, wrote the following:

"Thank you @JohnCena and thank you @AJStylesOrg. A masterclass and beautiful tribute to wrestling. The #WWEUniverse said it…but that was AWESOME!"

Following WWE Crown Jewel 2025, Cena now has 4 dates left. He is scheduled to appear on two more episodes of Monday Night RAW, Survivor Series, and Saturday Night's Main Event in December, which will mark his retirement match. His final opponents are yet to be revealed or confirmed by WWE.

On the other hand, Styles has feuded with top names throughout 2025, including the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion, Dominik Mysterio. The Phenomenal One almost won the Intercontinental Championship earlier this year, but was unsuccessful in dethroning Dirty Dom.

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2025, Soumik became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, but continues to cover and write about the hottest and trending news topics.

