CM Punk acknowledges major WWE announcement about Bayley

CM Punk is close friends with fellow RAW superstar Bayley and took to his social media accounts during the weekend to acknowledge an announcement made by WWE on their social media accounts.

Ad

WWE announced that a new Bayley T-shirt with the "Role Model" catchphrase on it is now available on the company's official website.

The Best in the World, meanwhile, shared WWE's announcement as a story on his Instagram, showing his support for the former Women's Champion, who is widely regarded as one of the best wrestlers in WWE.

CM Punk and Bayley have expressed their admiration for one another several times, while the latter has tried to convince Punk's husband, AJ Lee, to come out of retirement and return to WWE after a decade.

Ad

Trending

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

CM Punk posted WWE's announcement on Bayley (Photo credit: Punk on IG)

CM Punk once called Bayley his 'hero'

Back in February, The Role Model had to work multiple shows on RAW, NXT, and the Vengeance Day Premium Live Event, while she also attended and participated in the Celebrity Game in the NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco.

Ad

Bayley made four appearances in seven days, and her impressive work ethic got high praise from fellow superstars and WWE fans. One of them was The Best in the World, who took to his social media and praised the former Women's Champion, calling her his 'hero.'

“I want to spotlight this lady today. Tore it up Monday on raw in Nashville, flew to Orlando and crushed it Tuesday on NXT. Is in the nba celebrity all star game Friday, then flies all the way across the country to DC and will main event tonight’s NXT show. Inspirational. Fuelled by coffee. In love with the grind. I see you. Role model. My Hero," CM Punk wrote on Instagram. (H/T Yahoo Sports)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Bayley is currently in a feud with Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch, and wants to dethrone the latter and become the new Women's Intercontinental Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yiannis Bouranis Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!