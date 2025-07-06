4 Women AJ Lee could target at WWE Evolution

AJ Lee is a WWE legend who many fans are hoping to see return to action someday. The promotion is currently building towards Evolution 2025, which takes place next Sunday night at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Lee has not competed in a match since the March 30, 2015, episode of RAW. However, she could make her surprise return to the company at the PLE next weekend to begin a rivalry.

Listed below are four WWE stars AJ Lee could target at Evolution 2025.

#4. AJ Lee could target major WWE star Becky Lynch at Evolution

Becky Lynch defeated Lyra Valkyria to capture the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank last month. The Man is scheduled to defend the title against Bayley and Valkyria in a Triple Threat match at Evolution next weekend.

Lynch has made it known that she is not a fan of CM Punk, and AJ Lee is married to The Second City Saint in real life. Big Time Becks is married to Men's Money in the Bank winner Seth Rollins, who brawled with Punk this past Monday night on WWE RAW.

AJ Lee may decide to show up at Evolution to interfere in the Women's Intercontinental Championship match. This may result in Lynch defending the title against Lee at SummerSlam 2025 in August.

#3. Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella returned to the promotion last month on WWE RAW and had a confrontation with Liv Morgan. The Women's Tag Team Champion hit Bella with an Oblivion, seemingly setting up a match between the two stars at Evolution.

However, Morgan dislocated her shoulder during her singles match against Kairi Sane on the June 16 edition of the red brand and will be unable to perform at the PLE on July 13.

AJ Lee could show up at Evolution to call out Nikki Bella for a dream match. Bella defeated Lee to become Divas Champion in the past, and the two legends could renew their rivalry at Evolution.

#2. Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair returned during the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year after missing all of 2024 due to a knee injury. She won the Rumble match but failed to capture the WWE Women's Championship from Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41.

Flair is currently in a tag team with Alexa Bliss, and the duo qualified for the Fatal Four-Way Women's Tag Team Championship match at Evolution by picking up a victory this past Friday night on SmackDown.

AJ Lee might target Charlotte Flair at the PLE and cost her and Alexa Bliss the opportunity to become champions. This would be a great way to have Flair in a marquee singles feud on the road to WWE SummerSlam 2025.

#1. Roxanne Perez

Roxanne Perez only recently joined the main roster but has already had a lot of success on WWE RAW. The 23-year-old qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match but came up short at the PLE last month. She is aligned with The Judgment Day on the red brand and was recently named Liv Morgan's replacement following her untimely injury.

Perez and Raquel Rodriguez will be defending the Women's Tag Team Championship at Evolution next Sunday night. AJ Lee might interfere in the match and cost the duo the tag title.

Roxanne Perez has stated in the past that she would not retire until she had a match against Lee, and the 38-year-old could return at WWE Evolution to begin their rivalry.

