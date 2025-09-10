CM Punk adds new member to his family following AJ Lee's WWE return

AJ Lee's WWE return has been the talk of the town, and the chatter surrounding it refuses to die down. Several pictures of the former Divas Champion reuniting with her colleagues have taken the internet by storm in recent days. CM Punk has dropped a comment on one such image that sees his wife, Lee, pose with Bayley.The 38-year-old star delivered a heartfelt promo on RAW this week, where she went into detail about her decision to step away from the business for a decade. Lee also had a back-and-forth with Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, which culminated with the announcement of a marquee match at Wrestlepalooza 2025.The recently returned star will team up with her husband, CM Punk, to take on the duo of Lynch and Rollins at the September 20th event. Following the show, Bayley shared several backstage pictures with AJ Lee, Punk, and their dog Larry. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Second City Saint had a sweet reply for The Role Model, where he called her a member of his &quot;familia,&quot; which is the Latin term for family. Check it out below:Check out Pun's commentVince Russo was unimpressed with AJ Lee's promo on WWE RAWSpeaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo didn't hold back before calling out WWE and Lee's for her promo on the Monday Night Show. Russo especially pointed out the former Divas Champion talking about her mental health, saying it was simply mentioned to generate a pop. He added that the promo fell flat except for those who were sitting among the crowd in Milwaukee.&quot;I thought this was horrible. She was talking about freaking mental health. I went for therapy, and now the marks are chanting therapy. I'm like, what are we freaking watching here, bro? This is awful, this is awful, bro. There is not one shred of reality in anything they do. What we're seeing is for that crowd. If you're not a part of this crowd, and you're trying to watch this, good luck!&quot;Lee's return has been warmly received by the WWE universe so far, and it remains to be seen if the company can sustain the fan investment in the story.