"I thought this was horrible" - WWE veteran destroys AJ Lee's promo segment on RAW (Exclusive)

WWE star AJ Lee returned to RAW for the first time in a decade this week. However, former WWE head writer Vince Russo was not impressed by the segment.

AJ made her way to the ring on RAW as the fans loudly chanted, "Welcome back!" She spoke about how the last ten years have been about a mental health journey and physical recovery. She even reaffirmed that therapy was good and that it helped her turn the mental chaos into a superpower.

During a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Russo felt AJ Lee's promo segment was horrible. He wasn't sure how mental therapy was connected to wrestling or anything going on in the ring. The former writer felt the current product didn't have any shred of reality. He pointed out that most of the current product was created to entertain the fans in attendance, and WWE didn't care about the people watching at home.

"I thought this was horrible. She was talking about freaking mental health. I went for therapy, and now the marks are chanting therapy. I'm like, what are we freaking watching here, bro? This is awful, this is awful, bro. There is not one shred of reality in anything they do. What we're seeing is for that crowd. If you're not a part of this crowd, and you're trying to watch this, good luck!"

AJ Lee held the Women's Intercontinental Championship hostage until Seth and Becky agreed to face her and Punk in a mixed Tag Team Match at Wrestlepalooza later this month.

After the show, WWE made the match official for the grand event. It will be interesting to see which couple emerges victorious in this star-studded clash.

