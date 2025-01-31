CM Punk admits he's still "nervous" to talk about real-life legal issues ahead of 2025 Royal Rumble

CM Punk had a half-an-hour sit-down interview with WWE Personality and his good friend and fellow Hockey enthusiast Jackie Redmond. In the first part of the interview, he admitted he was still nervous to talk about some real-life legal issues.

The Royal Rumble, in particular, is an auspicious event for CM Punk as it was only 11 years ago when he walked out after his frustrations came to a head in the Rumble match - where he entered early and nearly made it to the finish line before getting eliminated. It led to him confronting Vince McMahon and Triple H before subsequently walking out of the company - first getting suspended and then being handed his termination letter on his wedding day. The Colt Cabana podcast later that year led to legitimate legal problems where Dr. Joseph Maroon of WWE took issue with the comments made about his alleged medical negligence.

Trending

When speaking to Jackie Redmond about the 2014 Royal Rumble, CM Punk admits he still thinks about it and said he was nervous talking about it because of the real-life legal issues:

"I think about that [2014 Royal Rumble] a lot. I get nervous talking about it now because we legitimately litigated this. So, talking about it, being back in the company... at one point, you weren't allowed to say CM Punk in this company. I was 'he who should not be named,' and I think that Royal Rumble was probably a big part of that. Me being back for only a year now, everything is still kinda weird for me. Walking down the hallways is still a little bit strange. When I bring friends, like last week, I brought a friend with me, and he was like, 'Man, this place has completely changed. It's so different.' Everything's still so brand new to me, so to speak." (0:44-1:28)

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

What is the status of CM Punk's wife, AJ Lee, ahead of the Royal Rumble?

When CM Punk was asked about who he wanted to see win the Women's Royal Rumble match, he said he couldn't say anything because he might get in trouble - with the instant speculation being about the return of his wife, AJ Lee - who retired from WWE nearly ten years ago.

Despite several jokes and hints, a report from Fightful Select stated that no source backstage has indicated that AJ Lee will return to WWE at the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match.

It further stated that if there are any plans, they have been kept completely in the dark. It's going to be interesting to see if it happens, but given the positive developments following Punk's return, AJ Lee's appearance at some point seems almost inevitable—whether it's this Rumble or a future appearance.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please provide H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback