CM Punk almost had an accident off-camera on WWE RAW [WATCH]

CM Punk almost got himself injured on tonight's episode of RAW during the commercial break. Punk and AJ Lee were having some fun with the crowd during the commercial when the former almost fell outside the ring while making his exit.On RAW tonight, Seth Rollins agreed to a Mixed Tag Team match at Wrestlepalooza. At the event, Rollins and Becky Lynch will take on AJ Lee and CM Punk in a blockbuster Mixed Tag Team match.At one point during tonight's show, CM Punk and AJ Lee were posing for the fans in attendance. Punk then decided to exit the ring in his own unique way and almost had an accident. He lost his balance but somehow managed to land at ringside safely. Check out the final moments of the footage below:CM Punk and AJ Lee are in for a tough fight at WWE WrestlepaloozaIt certainly won't be an easy task for Punk and AJ Lee to defeat Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at WWE Wrestlepalooza. The record of Lynch and Rollins in Mixed Tag Team matches speaks for itself. The real-life husband-wife duo has wrestled in three Mixed Tag Team matches so far, all in mid-2019. Interestingly, they won all three matches.WWE @WWELINKIT'S OFFICIAL! AJ &amp;amp;amp; PUNK vs. BECKY &amp;amp;amp; SETH at WRESTLEPALOOZA! We're truly living in the greatest timeline. 🙏On July 1, 2019, Lynch and Rollins defeated Maria and Mike Kanellis in a Mixed Tag Team match on WWE RAW. A week later, they picked up a win over Andrade and Zelina Vega on RAW. At WWE Extreme Rules 2019, Rollins and Lynch defeated Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in an Extreme Rules Mixed Tag Team match, and retained the Universal title and the RAW Women's title in the process. The couple then went their separate ways on the red brand and will finally team up again at WWE Wrestlepalooza after six long years.