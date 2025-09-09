  • home icon
  CM Punk almost had an accident off-camera on WWE RAW [WATCH]

CM Punk almost had an accident off-camera on WWE RAW [WATCH]

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Sep 09, 2025 04:09 GMT
Punk and AJ (via WWE
Punk and AJ (via WWE's X handle)

CM Punk almost got himself injured on tonight's episode of RAW during the commercial break. Punk and AJ Lee were having some fun with the crowd during the commercial when the former almost fell outside the ring while making his exit.

On RAW tonight, Seth Rollins agreed to a Mixed Tag Team match at Wrestlepalooza. At the event, Rollins and Becky Lynch will take on AJ Lee and CM Punk in a blockbuster Mixed Tag Team match.

At one point during tonight's show, CM Punk and AJ Lee were posing for the fans in attendance. Punk then decided to exit the ring in his own unique way and almost had an accident. He lost his balance but somehow managed to land at ringside safely. Check out the final moments of the footage below:

CM Punk and AJ Lee are in for a tough fight at WWE Wrestlepalooza

It certainly won't be an easy task for Punk and AJ Lee to defeat Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at WWE Wrestlepalooza. The record of Lynch and Rollins in Mixed Tag Team matches speaks for itself. The real-life husband-wife duo has wrestled in three Mixed Tag Team matches so far, all in mid-2019. Interestingly, they won all three matches.

On July 1, 2019, Lynch and Rollins defeated Maria and Mike Kanellis in a Mixed Tag Team match on WWE RAW. A week later, they picked up a win over Andrade and Zelina Vega on RAW. At WWE Extreme Rules 2019, Rollins and Lynch defeated Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in an Extreme Rules Mixed Tag Team match, and retained the Universal title and the RAW Women's title in the process. The couple then went their separate ways on the red brand and will finally team up again at WWE Wrestlepalooza after six long years.

Abhilash Mendhe

Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.

Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.

He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.

Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries.

Edited by Abhilash Mendhe
