CM Punk announced for major project outside WWE

CM Punk will return to the silver screen, but not to fight Seth Rollins or Bron Breakker. A new trailer for an upcoming TV show has been released, and he's featured in it.

The Second City Saint has appeared in multiple films/shows throughout the years. WWE Superstars starring in movies is something that has been happening for a very long time, and it doesn't look like it's going to stop, as Liv Morgan recently landed an acting role in a major film.

CM Punk is set to appear in SYFY's upcoming undead horror series 'Revival.' SYFY recently released the trailer for the new show, and wrestling fans can easily spot the RAW Superstar in the clip. The synopsis for the series reads:

"On one miraculous day in rural Wisconsin, the recently deceased suddenly rise from their graves. But this is no zombie story as the 'revived' appear and act just like they once were. When local Officer and single mother Dana Cypress is unexpectedly thrown into the center of a brutal murder mystery of her own, she’s left to make sense of the chaos amidst a town gripped by fear and confusion where everyone, alive or undead, is a suspect."

You can check out the trailer below:

Drew McIntyre reflects on his feud with CM Punk

The Scottish Warrior and The Second City Saint had a memorable feud last year, which concluded in a Hell in a Cell match. The bout was won by CM Punk.

Drew McIntyre spoke to High Performance and commented on whether losing the match bothered him:

"From a character perspective, I was okay with it. If anyone's been following our show, you know, with Drew McIntyre, the journey that I've been on, I was the number one good guy, world champion, all that jazz and was wronged in a lot of ways by certain people who were bad guys at the time. Then these bad guys became good guys all of a sudden for no particular reason other than they took a vacation," said McIntyre. (H/T Fightful)

Both stars are now on different brands and are feuding with other people. Their feud won the Slammy Award for Rivalry of the Year.

