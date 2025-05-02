  • home icon
  • WWE
  • CM Punk
  • CM Punk announced for major project outside WWE

CM Punk announced for major project outside WWE

By Israel Lutete
Modified May 02, 2025 09:17 GMT
CM Punk is a major WWE star (Image via WWE.com)
CM Punk is a major WWE star (Image via WWE.com)

CM Punk will return to the silver screen, but not to fight Seth Rollins or Bron Breakker. A new trailer for an upcoming TV show has been released, and he's featured in it.

Ad

The Second City Saint has appeared in multiple films/shows throughout the years. WWE Superstars starring in movies is something that has been happening for a very long time, and it doesn't look like it's going to stop, as Liv Morgan recently landed an acting role in a major film.

CM Punk is set to appear in SYFY's upcoming undead horror series 'Revival.' SYFY recently released the trailer for the new show, and wrestling fans can easily spot the RAW Superstar in the clip. The synopsis for the series reads:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"On one miraculous day in rural Wisconsin, the recently deceased suddenly rise from their graves. But this is no zombie story as the 'revived' appear and act just like they once were. When local Officer and single mother Dana Cypress is unexpectedly thrown into the center of a brutal murder mystery of her own, she’s left to make sense of the chaos amidst a town gripped by fear and confusion where everyone, alive or undead, is a suspect."
Ad

You can check out the trailer below:

youtube-cover
Ad

Drew McIntyre reflects on his feud with CM Punk

The Scottish Warrior and The Second City Saint had a memorable feud last year, which concluded in a Hell in a Cell match. The bout was won by CM Punk.

Drew McIntyre spoke to High Performance and commented on whether losing the match bothered him:

"From a character perspective, I was okay with it. If anyone's been following our show, you know, with Drew McIntyre, the journey that I've been on, I was the number one good guy, world champion, all that jazz and was wronged in a lot of ways by certain people who were bad guys at the time. Then these bad guys became good guys all of a sudden for no particular reason other than they took a vacation," said McIntyre. (H/T Fightful)
Ad

Both stars are now on different brands and are feuding with other people. Their feud won the Slammy Award for Rivalry of the Year.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications