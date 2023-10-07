"CM Punk announcement," "Regal be back in TV?"  - WWE fans erupt with wild prediction after 54-year-old legend returns to SmackDown next week

Wrestling fans have made all sorts of quirky yet bold predictions ahead of WWE Hall of Famer Triple H returning to Friday Night SmackDown next week.

Last night's SmackDown was the go-home show to the 2023 Fastlane Premium Live Event. The October 6th edition of the blue show was held live from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

The show featured stars from Monday Night RAW, which included The Judgment members - Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor.

Other stars such as JD McDonagh, Jey Uso, and Cody Rhodes were also present during a segment with The Bloodline members Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman.

The company announced that during next week's season premiere of Friday Night SmackDown, Chief Content Officer Triple H will make a special appearance.

Since The Road to WrestleMania 40 is only a few months away, WWE fans made bold predictions as to what the 56-year-old legend will say on next week's show.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Given that CM Punk has been rumored to return to World Wrestling Entertainment ahead of the 2023 Survivor Series in Chicago, some fans believe The Game would have an announcement related to him.

William Regal returned to the Stamford-based promotion in early 2023 after his one-year tenure with AEW. The former Intercontinental Champion took on a non-televised role of the Vice President of Global Talent Development with the company.

Hence, one fan had concerns about William Regal's television appearance and if Triple H would have something to say about the situation.

The former AEW star Jade Cargill has signed with WWE; however, she is yet to make her in-ring debut in the company. A user noted that the 14-time World Champion will introduce Jade Cargill on SmackDown next week.

CM Punk's return to WWE is reportedly considered a "safe bet"

According to the latest reports, the 44-year-old returning to World Wrestling Entertainment is certainly bound to happen.

Punk's last match for All Elite Wrestling was at All In 2023 against Samoa Joe in London. However, after a backstage altercation with AEW star Jack Perrt, Tony Khan released The Best in the World from the company.

As mentioned earlier, the Survivor Series Premium Live Event is set to happen in the former World Champion's hometown, Chicago.

Haus of Wrestling reported that CM Punk returning to WWE at the 2023 Survivor Series is a "safe bet."

It remains to be seen what Triple H has to say on the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

Do you think Triple H will announce CM Punk's return on SmackDown next week? Sound off in the comments section below.

