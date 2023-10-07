We got a great episode of SmackDown before Fastlane with some great matches and segments between The Bloodline and Judgment Day.

Charlotte Flair & Asuka def. Damage CTRL

Bobby Lashley def. Rey Mysterio

Dragon Lee def. Austin Theory

LA Knight def. Jimmy Uso via DQ

LA Knight kicked off SmackDown before he was interrupted by The Bloodline. Heyman praised him and said that he would be the next megastar before Jimmy Uso said that LA wouldn't even make it till Fastlane.

Jimmy got in Knight's face, but Paul got him to back off before Knight challenged him to a match tonight. Uso accepted the challenge before SmackDown moved on.

Bayley took a big crossbody from Flair early on before IYO was hit with a big suplex. Flair got a backbreaker and sent Bayley into the corner before getting the nearfall off a big clothesline. Charlotte got a big boot on Bayley before IYO came in with the Meteora on SmackDown.

Flair went for another big boot but hit it on Asuka by accident. Bayley went for a Figure Eight on Flair but was sent into IYO before Damage CTRL took each other out. Charlotte came in with the Natural Selection and picked up the win.

Result: Charlotte Flair & Asuka def. Damage CTRL

Grade: B

Jimmy Uso entered the locker room and saw Judgment Day and JD McDonagh. Rhea Ripley asked everyone to leave since she had to speak privately to Heyman. Solo was angry, but Paul told him it was okay, so they left.

Rey Mysterio vs. Bobby Lashley on SmackDown

Lashley was in control early on, but Rey countered a big backbreaker and went for the 619 before Lashley fled the ring. Back in the ring, Rey escaped a hold before he was upside down on the ropes, and Lashley got some big spears.

Rey came back with a seated senton and a big DDT off a counter. The match went outside, and Lashley went after Escobar before Rey used the distraction to get Bobby back in the ring and hit the 619.

The Street Profits interfered and got into a brawl with LWO at ringside before Lashley hit the spear off the distraction and picked up the win.

Result: Bobby Lashley def. Rey Mysterio

Grade: B-

Rhea Ripley was trying to explain to Paul Heyman that The Bloodline and Judgment Day should work together. The latter said it was a great idea but had to check with Roman Reigns.

Rhea disapproved of the move and asked Heyman to acknowledge her, teasing herself as the leader of Bloodline. Paul hesitated before Rhea said that Judgment Day would come after them if Heyman didn't acknowledge her.

Austin Theory vs. Dragon Lee on SmackDown

The match had just started, and Lee was in control when Grayson Waller entered. The distraction allowed Theory to get some big hits in before he was sent outside, and Lee hit a big dive onto both Theory and Waller.

Waller got involved and hit a cheap shot on Lee before Theory was about to hit his finisher. Cameron Grimes showed up from nowhere and attacked Waller, and the distraction allowed Lee to counter Theory and get a roll-up pin!

Result: Dragon Lee def. Austin Theory

Grade: C

LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso on SmackDown

Knight got a big powerslam early on before Uso dodged the early BFT. Jimmy sent him outside and hit a superkick before Knight came back with a powerslam. Knight got a big DDT before hitting the elbow drop.

Knight was gearing up for a big move when Solo Sikoa attacked him, leading to a disqualification. John Cena came out to defend Knight as a brawl seemed imminent on SmackDown.

Result: LA Knight def. Jimmy Uso via DQ

Grade: B

The Judgment Day showed up, and Paul told Rhea that 'it was authorized.' The members got on the apron before Jey Uso showed up to help Cena and Knight, and Cody Rhodes joined them.

A brawl broke out, and Cody and the others cleared the ring while Cena and Solo were left inside. Cena got some big strikes, but Solo got the takedown. Knight came back and sent Solo outside before hitting McDonagh with the BFT.

Cena came back and hit the Five Knuckle Shuffle and the AA on JD before Cody got the Cross Rhodes, for good measure.

