CM Punk has backstage confrontation on RAW with ex-WWE Champion who said he "destroys locker rooms"

The cameras have been following CM Punk closely on RAW and SmackDown, even NXT during his brief appearance at Deadline. However, he had another backstage confrontation, this time with a star who rejected him.

CM Punk had a backstage confrontation with The Judgment Day and received a warning from Damian Priest, but that isn't what we're talking about.

Backstage, Punk was walking and was confronted by Drew McIntyre, who, just earlier on RAW, stated that he didn't want Punk on the red brand and that Nick Aldis could keep him on SmackDown. He even said that Punk destroys locker rooms.

In a brief face-to-face, Drew McIntyre told CM Punk, "I don't care about your story, I sure as hell don't care about Cody's story, I care about finishing my story" before having a word with Adam Pearce.

Adam Pearce revealed that Drew McIntyre will be facing Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on the "Day 1" edition of Monday Night RAW on January 1, 2024.

Meanwhile, Punk was reunited with long-time friend Kofi Kingston and shook hands with Chad Gable, telling him he had heard much about him. He then shook hands with Ricochet, who he jokingly told, "I heard you're bad at video games." It was a wholesome segment.

Adam Pearce then called Kingston, Gable, and Ricochet into his office to discuss an Intercontinental Championship idea.

