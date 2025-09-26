  • home icon
  CM Punk, Bayley, Nia Jax, and more react after WWE star Sheamus shares emotional personal update 

By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Sep 26, 2025 05:24 GMT
Sheamus shared a personal update. (Image credits - WWE's Insta account and official website)

Sheamus recently took to his social media to share an emotional yet very reassuring update with his fans and well-wishers. Now, many of his colleagues, including CM Punk, Bayley, Natalya, Nia Jax, and more, have reacted after The Celtic Warrior revealed that his dog, Betty, had beaten cancer.

Sheamus had a barn-burner of a contest with fellow heavyweight Rusev at Clash in Paris 2025 last month, where he fell short of winning. Even in defeat, he proved his enduring appeal as a babyface and showed that he's only improving with age.

Outside of the limelight, though, Sheamus was dealing with a personal issue as his dog, Betty, was undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer.

After he shared the heartfelt news of Betty's recovery on Instagram with a picture, it led to a flurry of reactions. Many of them came from his colleagues in WWE, including the likes of Bayley, Nia Jax, Ivy Nile, CM Punk, and more.

Screenshot of the comments section. [Via The Celtic Warrior's Instagram post]

Sheamus on leaving it all inside the ring for WWE fans

Last month, Sheamus revealed that after sustaining a devastating injury that almost forced him to quit wrestling, he is now fully committed to giving 100% every time he steps into the ring. He explained that he is grateful for every chance to wrestle again and that he doesn't want his fans to be underwhelmed.

"Every time I go into that ring, I want to prove that I still belong. I want to show I can still rile up the crowd and get the fans invested in my matches. Two years ago I took a bad fall and I wondered if I would ever step into a ring again. So now every match I have is like a bonus. That’s why I want to make sure I give the crowd every last penny’s worth this Sunday."

The Celtic Warrior has been away from WWE since Clash in Paris 2025, and it remains to be seen what the company has in store for him upon his return.

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava
