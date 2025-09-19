CM Punk breaks character to praise major rival ahead of Wrestlepalooza

CM Punk broke character ahead of WWE Wrestlepalooza to praise a major rival. The Second City Saint will be competing in a mixed tag team match at the PLE tomorrow night at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Punk will be teaming up with his wife, AJ Lee, to battle Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch tomorrow night at Wrestlepalooza. Speaking with ESPN today, the former AEW star broke character to praise Becky Lynch and noted that she was a best-selling author like AJ Lee. He admitted that Lynch and Lee brought new life to his rivalry with Seth Rollins as well.

"People can be sick of me and Seth going back and forth, wrestling, talking, fighting, being divas, whatever - you immediately throw two very accomplished, interesting New York Times authors, bada** women in the mix, and yeah it gets a lot more interesting, doesn't it?" said Punk. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the full interview with CM Punk in the video below:

AJ Lee returned to the promotion earlier this month and has not wrestled a match since the March 30, 2015, episode of WWE RAW.

CM Punk comments on AJ Lee's return to WWE

CM Punk recently claimed that AJ Lee's return to WWE was like a dream come true for him.

Speaking on the Pardon My Take podcast, the 46-year-old discussed AJ Lee's return to the promotion and stated that he enjoyed spending more time with his wife. He also revealed that Lee was an inspiration to him and was always working hard.

"She's inspirational, honestly. Her willpower, a lot of that is diet, but she's also super strong in the gym when she's lifting heavy weights, and she's busting her a** all the time. I'm like the uber nerdiest wife-guy. I always like to say I try to spend as much time with my wife as I can, and I spend a lot of time with her, and it never feels like it's enough. So having her be back in this environment with me at work is like a dream come true," said Punk.

It will be fascinating to see if CM Punk and AJ Lee can get the better of Rollins and Lynch in the mixed tag team match tomorrow night at WWE Wrestlepaloooza.

