  • home icon
  • WWE
  • AJ Lee
  • CM Punk having the time of his life with AJ Lee's WWE return, "She's inspirational"

CM Punk having the time of his life with AJ Lee's WWE return, "She's inspirational"

By Greg Bush
Published Sep 17, 2025 23:51 GMT
CM Punk is loving AJ Lee
CM Punk is loving AJ Lee's WWE return more than anyone else [Image credit: WWE]

CM Punk has been loving life recently, as AJ Lee made her WWE return a couple of weeks ago.

Ad

Ever since Punk's return to the promotion back in 2023, fans and wrestlers alike have been clamoring for the return of the former Divas Champion. Many younger stars, especially those whom the pair had taken under their wing, have been petitioning for a comeback. Roxanne Perez, the former Cora Jade, and even Bayley have pleaded for this moment.

As excited as they all are, nobody is enjoying AJ Lee's WWE return like CM Punk. Speaking on Pardon My Take, Punk discussed her incredible workout regimen and how he can never get enough time with her.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"She's inspirational, honestly. Her willpower, a lot of that is diet, but she's also super strong in the gym when she's lifting heavy weights, and she's busting her a** all the time. I'm like the uber nerdiest wife-guy. I always like to say I try to spend as much time with my wife as I can, and I spend a lot of time with her, and it never feels like it's enough. So having her be back in this environment with me at work is like a dream come true," said Punk. [2:09:54 - 2:10:28]
Ad

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

youtube-cover
Ad

What's next for CM Punk and AJ Lee after WWE Wrestlepalooza?

At WWE Wrestlepalooza, this Saturday, two of the greatest couples in the promotion's history will face off. Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, AJ Lee, and CM Punk, four of the best to ever step into the company's ring, will battle in mixed tag action.

While neither the Men's World Heavyweight Championship nor the Women's Intercontinental Championship is on the line at the first ESPN PLE, it doesn't mean Lee and Punk don't have them in their crosshairs. Punk's entire rivalry with Rollins since returning two years ago revolved around the top prize, something Rollins will keep from Punk if it costs him his life.

Ad

In AJ Lee's first WWE appearance in a decade, Lee battered The Man and stole the Intercontinental Championship. While it could've just been mind games, the former Divas Champion reportedly signed a multi-year deal with the company, so this won't be a one-off. After Wrestlepalooza, will AJ call her shot against The Man in singles action? Only one way to find out.

About the author
Greg Bush

Greg Bush

Twitter icon

Greg is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. He has been an avid wrestling fan since he was able to do elbow drops off bunkbeds at the age of three. He's gone through the highs and lows of the Attitude Era, Ruthless Aggression, and PG eras and lived to tell the tale, with his favorite wrestler of all time being Diamond Dallas Page. His other favorite star is the late great Bray Wyatt.

Greg has contributed to sites like Bleacher Report before joining Sportskeeda in 2017 as a content writer and editor. If you've ever checked out the various wrestling shows through our live coverage, chances are you've read Greg's work. Apart from the world within the squared circle, he also keeps track of other sports such as American football, baseball, golf, boxing, and MMA.

His goal with his writing is to be able to mentally take readers right into the action through his words. Greg strives to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate information by always checking and using only the best and most reliable sources.

Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications