CM Punk having the time of his life with AJ Lee's WWE return, "She's inspirational"

CM Punk has been loving life recently, as AJ Lee made her WWE return a couple of weeks ago.Ever since Punk's return to the promotion back in 2023, fans and wrestlers alike have been clamoring for the return of the former Divas Champion. Many younger stars, especially those whom the pair had taken under their wing, have been petitioning for a comeback. Roxanne Perez, the former Cora Jade, and even Bayley have pleaded for this moment.As excited as they all are, nobody is enjoying AJ Lee's WWE return like CM Punk. Speaking on Pardon My Take, Punk discussed her incredible workout regimen and how he can never get enough time with her.&quot;She's inspirational, honestly. Her willpower, a lot of that is diet, but she's also super strong in the gym when she's lifting heavy weights, and she's busting her a** all the time. I'm like the uber nerdiest wife-guy. I always like to say I try to spend as much time with my wife as I can, and I spend a lot of time with her, and it never feels like it's enough. So having her be back in this environment with me at work is like a dream come true,&quot; said Punk. [2:09:54 - 2:10:28]What's next for CM Punk and AJ Lee after WWE Wrestlepalooza?At WWE Wrestlepalooza, this Saturday, two of the greatest couples in the promotion's history will face off. Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, AJ Lee, and CM Punk, four of the best to ever step into the company's ring, will battle in mixed tag action.While neither the Men's World Heavyweight Championship nor the Women's Intercontinental Championship is on the line at the first ESPN PLE, it doesn't mean Lee and Punk don't have them in their crosshairs. Punk's entire rivalry with Rollins since returning two years ago revolved around the top prize, something Rollins will keep from Punk if it costs him his life.In AJ Lee's first WWE appearance in a decade, Lee battered The Man and stole the Intercontinental Championship. While it could've just been mind games, the former Divas Champion reportedly signed a multi-year deal with the company, so this won't be a one-off. After Wrestlepalooza, will AJ call her shot against The Man in singles action? Only one way to find out.