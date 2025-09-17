AJ Lee shares wild tease ahead of Wrestlepalooza

AJ Lee shared a wild tease ahead of her return to the ring at WWE Wrestlepalooza. The former Divas Champion will be competing in her first match in a decade this Saturday night at Wrestlepalooza at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

AJ Lee was interviewed on ESPN today ahead of teaming up with CM Punk to battle Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at WWE Wrestlepalooza. The veteran noted that she was unpredictable and teased that something wild could happen during the mixed tag team match this weekend.

“Yes, it’s been ten years. I try to stretch as much as I can, but you don’t really know what’s going to happen when you get out there. In the same way, that does feel kind of scary and, as Becky said, a liability in one way. I think it’s an asset because I am unpredictable. I don’t know what I’m going to do when I’m out there. I might go out there and braid her hair. I might bite her in the face. We might four-way kiss. Who knows what is going to happen on ESPN,” she said. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Becky Lynch attacked AJ Lee this past Monday night on WWE RAW and hit the veteran with a Manhandle Slam. CM Punk took to Instagram following his wife's interview with ESPN and hilariously shot down the idea that a four-way kiss would break out at Wrestlepalooza.

Ex-WWE employee comments on AJ Lee's recent promo

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on AJ Lee's promo on the September 8 edition of WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo claimed that the promo was horrible and mocked the crowd's reaction. The veteran suggested that new viewers likely didn't enjoy the segment.

"I thought this was horrible. She was talking about freaking mental health. I went for therapy, and now the marks are chanting therapy. I'm like, what are we freaking watching here, bro? This is awful, this is awful, bro. There is not one shred of reality in anything they do. What we're seeing is for that crowd. If you're not a part of this crowd, and you're trying to watch this, good luck!"

Josiah Williams @JDeanWilliams AJ Lee coming back and preaching self-care, therapy and mental health in her first promo is exactly why we love AJ Lee. #WWERaw

It will be interesting to see if AJ Lee and CM Punk can defeat Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at WWE Wrestlepalooza.

