CM Punk gives unfortunate update on his dog Larry

WWE Superstar CM Punk shared an unfortunate update about his dog, Larry. The former World Heavyweight Champion revealed that the canine recently underwent surgery.

The Second City Saint and his wife, AJ Lee, adopted Larry from a Chicago-based rescue shelter in 2015. Punk often posts social media updates featuring the furry animal. The pooch, who, at times, is present backstage during shows, is popular in the wrestling world, having appeared in AEW and having merchandise of his own on the WWE Shop.

Speaking during a recent appearance on Pardon My Take, CM Punk stated that Larry recently went under the knife. The Best in the World noted that he had gotten a stroller for his pet for travelling, as he did not want to fly with Larry.

"Like I was talking to you guys off air, like, my dog just had surgery. So, like, I'm trying to travel with him because I don't want to fly with them. So it's like, got him a stroller, you know," Punk said.

You can check out the conversation in the video below:

On the wrestling front, the 46-year-old is scheduled to join forces with AJ Lee to go up against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a Mixed Tag Team Match at WWE Wrestlepalooza. The premium live event emanates from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, this Saturday.

CM Punk shares his honest opinion about "Wrestlepalooza"

In the same interview with Pardon My Take, CM Punk spoke about Wrestlepalooza. He shared his honest take on the name of the premium live event.

The former WWE Champion noted that he had been trying his best not to say the name of the PLE. The veteran stated that the title was ridiculous.

"We're doing media. We're trying to get everybody aware that you [have] got to get the ESPN [platforms] to see all our PLEs. And I've been doing my best to not say the word 'Wrestlepalooza' the entire time. That might actually be the first time I've said it. It's a ridiculous name," he said.

In addition to Wrestlepalooza's main event featuring John Cena and Brock Lesnar and the two championship matches scheduled for the show, several fans are eagerly waiting to watch AJ Lee in action. It remains to be seen how she fares in her return to the squared circle after a decade.

