3 things you didn't know about CM Punk and his dog who allegedly ignited the backstage brawl at All Out

CM Punk and The Elite's backstage brawl has become one of the most iconic moments in pro-wrestling history. While the Second City Saint received heat for his controversial promo on his return, he did not hold back at the All Out media scrum.

In a bid to prevent the former WWE Superstar's dog from getting injured in the scuffle, Omega reportedly attempted to move him out of harm's way. According to recent reports, a fight broke out, and Ace Steel bit The Cleaner and flung a chair at Nick Jackson, giving him a black eye.

Below are three things you did not know about CM Punk's relationship with his dog:

#3. Named after a character from Universal's original Monster film

In a campaign for PAWS Chicago, CM Punk talked about how his dog's name came into being. His wife and former WWE Superstar AJ Lee (real name April Mendez) named their pooch after the iconic Wolfman character from the original Universal film Monster. His dog's full name is Larry Talbott and has been with the couple for about seven years.

#2. Adopted from Chicago center

CM Punk and AJ Lee adopted their dog in 2015 from PAWS Chicago. They provide good homes for rescue pets. The couple instantly fell in love with the pooch and have decorated their social media handles with their love for their furry friend.

Lee cited the fact that seven years ago she was recovering from surgery and was a bit low. She and her husband scanned through the adoption portals for a rescue dog to help with her anxiety and that's when they came across Larry and instantly got fond of him.

#1. CM Punk's dog is the only pet to make a cameo appearance on AEW

Prior to the commencement of AEW All Out, while the talent and personnel were gearing up for the show, fans got a rare glimpse at Larry in the arena.

Punk's dog made a cameo appearance as he ran out from the ramp to the ring. The Straight Edge Superstar has often been seen with his pooch at varied events and it comes as no surprise that he accompanies him to important matches too.

Reportedly, the former AEW World Champion have suffered a torn tricep or pectoral injury during his match against Jon Moxley at All out. Thus leading to him potentially being out of in-ring action for nearly six to eight months.

However, after his comments made during the All Out media scrum and alleged backstage brawl with The Elite and other stars, his status with Tony Khan's promotion is yet to be ascertained.

