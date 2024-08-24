CM Punk breaks character and reveals "one nice thing" about Drew McIntyre

WWE Superstars CM Punk and Drew McIntyre are set to clash for the second time inside the squared circle at Bash in Berlin. With all the bad blood between them, this will probably not be their last encounter. However, ahead of the premium live event in Germany, The Best in the World had something nice to say about The Scottish Warrior.

At SummerSlam 2024, Punk went one-on-one with McIntyre while Seth "Freakin" Rollins served as the Special Guest Referee. In the closing moments of the bout, The Second City Saint was distracted by The Visionary, who had Punk's cherished bracelet. This distraction allowed the 39-year-old star to capitalize and secure a big victory over his opponent.

However, their feud seems far from over, as CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will face each other in a brutal Strap Match at the WWE Bash in Berlin on August 31, 2024. During a recent appearance on The Masked Man Show, The Voice of the Voiceless broke his on-screen persona and boldly declared The Scottish Warrior as the fourth greatest kilt-wearing wrestler of all time.

"One nice thing about Drew McIntyre. He’s the fourth-best wrestler to ever wear a kilt. Roddy Piper. The Highlanders. Drew McIntyre. Number four with a bullet," said Punk. [H/T: Fightful]

Listen to the full episode below:

CM Punks makes a bold claim about the reigning WWE champion

Bron Breakker won his first main roster title when he defeated Sami Zayn to become the new Intercontinental Champion at SummerSlam 2024.

During Fanatics Fest NYC, CM Punk heavily praised Breakker and called him "dangerous" due to his Steiner heritage. The Straight Edge Superstar also predicted a bright future for the rising star.

"I think he’s dangerous because he’s a Steiner. The future looks bright as long as he can navigate the water and deal with all the pressure. Everybody looks at him and says the same thing, ‘Bonafide future World Champion and superstar.’ That’s a lot to deal with when you’re young and first starting out. He has a good head on his shoulders. I predict good things for him," said Punk.

The WWE Universe will be on the edge of their seats to witness who will emerge victorious in the rematch between Punk and McIntyre at Bash in Berlin.

