CM Punk breaks character to send emotional message to Charlotte Flair

CM Punk broke character today on social media to send a message to WWE SmackDown star Charlotte Flair. Punk lost to John Cena in the main event of Night of Champions last month in Saudi Arabia.

Ad

Flair shared an article for The Players' Tribune today and opened up about how Tiffany Stratton's line about being divorced three times impacted her. She also discussed missing a year of action due to injury and how her character can sometimes be unreliable to the WWE Universe.

Punk is currently in an intense rivalry with Seth Rollins on RAW, but broke character on social media today to share an emotional message. He suggested that fans take some time to read Flair's article and claimed that it was beautiful. You can check out the 46-year-old's message in the image below.

Ad

Trending

"Take time to read this, it's beautiful," he wrote.

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

The legend sent a heartwarming message to Flair today on social media. [Image credit: CM Punk on Instagram]

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will be challenging for the Women's Tag Team Championship in a Fatal 4-Way match at WWE Evolution 2025 this Sunday night. Roxanne Perez has replaced Liv Morgan following her injury last month and will be teaming up with Raquel Rodriguez to defend the title at the PLE this weekend.

Ad

Vince Russo explains why WWE has put Charlotte Flair in a tag team

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently detailed why he believed WWE had paired Charlotte Flair with Alexa Bliss on SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, the veteran claimed that the company wanted to turn Flair babyface, and that is why she was now in a tag team with Alexa Bliss. However, Russo added that the storyline has been underwhelming so far.

Ad

"This is their attempt to make Charlotte Flair babyface by giving her a rub with Alexa Bliss. However, there’s no story here. Alexa Bliss, there has been no explanation of why she’s saddling up Flair. Give me something man. She’s not trying to really befriend Charlotte. She’s just showing up wherever Charlotte is. Give me something, give me a reason first that so I can understand, wrap my head around it." [14:53 onwards]

Ad

You can check out the video below:

Only time will tell if Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss can capture the Women's Tag Team Championship at WWE Evolution this weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!