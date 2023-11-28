CM Punk breaks silence after his RAW return; sends a message to WWE Superstar

CM Punk recently broke his silence after his return on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW and sent a message to a certain WWE Superstar.

Survivor Series WarGames 2023 was a huge success for World Wrestling Entertainment as two of the greatest wrestlers returned on the same night. Randy Orton came back from an injury after 18 months, and Punk made a surprise return after almost nine years.

The duo were scheduled to make an appearance on the latest edition of the red brand. While The Viper competed in a match against Dominik Mysterio, The Straight Edge Superstar cut an incredible promo at the show's end.

Following the latest episode of RAW, Punk broke his silence on his Instagram stories while sending a heartwarming message to his friend and WWE Superstar, Kofi Kingston.

The Second City Saint posted a quote and tagged Kingston, confirming he is close to The New Day member.

You can check out a screenshot of CM Punk's Instagram story below:

Screenshot of CM Punk's Instagram story.

CM Punk might go after Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship

The fans went berserk after CM Punk made his surprise return to WWE at Survivor Series WarGames 2023. However, a clip surfaced on social media following the show in which Seth Rollins was seen visibly upset and even flipped off The Straight Edge Superstar multiple times.

Rollins has also taken shots at Punk a few times during past interviews. The WWE Universe now believes that the Visionary's Survivor Series actions could lead to a heated feud between the two stars, and the Best in the World might end up winning the World Heavyweight Championship once again.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see what WWE has planned for CM Punk's future and if he will go after Seth Rollins for the title or not.

A female star recently reacted to Punk's return on RAW. You can read more about it here.

Do you want to see The Straight Edge Superstar dethrone the Visionary? Let us know in the comments section below.