Many WWE personalities, including CM Punk, Brie Bella, and Damian Priest, have recently reacted to Trinity Fatu's heartfelt post with her real-life husband and former tag team champion Jimmy Uso.

Trinity, formerly known as Noami in WWE, started her career with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2009 and became one of the most prominent names in the company. She won several titles before walking out of the Stamford-based promotion in 2022 alongside Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, over some reported creative disputes.

However, Naomi is rumored to return to WWE soon. Some fans believe the former SmackDown Women's Champion might show up during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble.

Trinity Fatu recently took to her Instagram to send a heartfelt message to her real-life husband, Jimmy Uso, on their 10th wedding anniversary.

Many current and former WWE stars liked Naomi's emotional post with Jimmy, including CM Punk, Brie Bella, Damian Priest, Tyson Kidd, R-Truth, Mickie James, Braun Strowman, Matt Cardona, Jade Cargill, Gigi Dolin, Raquel Rodriguez and more.

You can check out a screenshot of stars' likes on Trinity's post below:

Screenshot of stars' likes on Trinity Fatu's Instagram post

EC3 believes Trinity Fatu could have a lot of opportunities if she returns to WWE

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws with Dr. Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo, EC3 said that there would be many opportunities for Trinity Fatu to go straight to the top if she returns to WWE.

"She probably has a whole bunch of new tools, fresh coat of paint, new intriguing match-ups," EC3 said. "I think the opportunity would be there and it would be dependent on her a lot and the circumstances, but I think she would rise to the top, for sure."

Some fans believe Naomi will bring back Sasha Banks with her, and the duo could return at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for their future.

