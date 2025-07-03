CM Punk caught sending secret emotional message to John Cena

CM Punk sent John Cena a secret emotional message, where he broke character. The moment has been captured on video.

Ad

Punk was heading into Night of Champions, where he was set to face John Cena. Before that, though, he came out to spit some "Real Punkanomics," imitating Cena's old character, the Doctor of Thuganomics, from before he became the star that he is famous for being.

During the segment, he rapped and mocked Cena, taunting him and taking the feud to the next level. At the event, despite his best attempts, thanks to Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker, Punk was ultimately unable to win the match and become the new champion.

Ad

Trending

During the Punkanomics video, though, CM Punk was caught sending Cena a message secretly. He was standing in front of him, and in a moment when he did not have the mic in front of his face, pretending that he was trash-talking him, he approached the star and sent an emotional message. He said, "I'm gonna miss you." The moment was captured on camera, and the star was caught in the act.

Ad

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

Expand Tweet

Ad

The words are clear when seeing the video of the moment above. Their bout at Night of Champions could be their last match ever, which would bring an end to their years-long rivalry.

CM Punk vs. John Cena saw the stars bring their rivalry to a messy conclusion

The ending of the match between CM Punk and John Cena was messy. Both stars had given their all in the match, but it was Cena who tried to take the easy way out and succeeded.

Ad

On top of that, Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed being out there meant that the entire segment was overbooked with no certainty as to what would end up happening.

Now, the moment is done, and it seems that there won't be a rematch, even though Punk has hinted that he wanted one.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action