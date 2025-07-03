CM Punk caught sending secret emotional message to John Cena

CM Punk sent John Cena a secret emotional message, where he broke character. The moment has been captured on video.
Punk was heading into Night of Champions, where he was set to face John Cena. Before that, though, he came out to spit some "Real Punkanomics," imitating Cena's old character, the Doctor of Thuganomics, from before he became the star that he is famous for being.
During the segment, he rapped and mocked Cena, taunting him and taking the feud to the next level. At the event, despite his best attempts, thanks to Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker, Punk was ultimately unable to win the match and become the new champion.
During the Punkanomics video, though, CM Punk was caught sending Cena a message secretly. He was standing in front of him, and in a moment when he did not have the mic in front of his face, pretending that he was trash-talking him, he approached the star and sent an emotional message. He said, "I'm gonna miss you." The moment was captured on camera, and the star was caught in the act.
The words are clear when seeing the video of the moment above. Their bout at Night of Champions could be their last match ever, which would bring an end to their years-long rivalry.
CM Punk vs. John Cena saw the stars bring their rivalry to a messy conclusion
The ending of the match between CM Punk and John Cena was messy. Both stars had given their all in the match, but it was Cena who tried to take the easy way out and succeeded.
On top of that, Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed being out there meant that the entire segment was overbooked with no certainty as to what would end up happening.
Now, the moment is done, and it seems that there won't be a rematch, even though Punk has hinted that he wanted one.
