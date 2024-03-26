CM Punk returned to WWE TV this week on RAW and immediately broke viewer expectations with one of the most fiery promos since returning. Unfortunately for him, he also needed to be censored, something that was pointed out immediately.

The star returned to the show this week and ended up in a confrontation with Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins after he took shots at what everyone had been doing in his absence on the show. Both ended up confronting him after he tried to propose being the guest referee in their match at WrestleMania.

However, he was confirmed as the guest commentator for their match instead. Punk has not yet been cleared to wrestle, and after his attempt to become referee was denied, he accepted the commentator role.

However, during his promo, he also took another shot at Cody Rhodes and CM Punk, calling them "dipsh**s." The moment was censored on WWE TV, but it came too late with the audio revealing the curse.

Drew McIntyre, who was sitting while Punk addressed Seth, immediately pointed out that his comment was not even PG and was technically against Cody Rhodes' rules.

Earlier in the night, Cody Rhodes had also broken a WWE rule by cursing, so this was the second time this happened on the same night. On that occasion, WWE didn't censor it at all.

CM Punk will get to be at WrestleMania

When CM Punk returned to WWE, everyone knew that he would be trying to be in the main event of WrestleMania immediately. Unfortunately, his torn tricep after the Royal Rumble meant he would miss out on that opportunity.

Instead, though, fans were worried about him missing WrestleMania altogether.

At least now, fans can rest at ease as it's been confirmed that he won't miss the show and will be involved in the commentary team for the World Heavyweight Championship match.

