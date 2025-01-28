CM Punk challenged to an intergender match in WWE

CM Punk appears to have drawn the attention of a female WWE Superstar just days before Royal Rumble. RAW's backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley recently expressed her desire to get in the ring with The Second City Saint.

The Straight Edge Superstar has been riding high since returning from injury last summer. After conquering Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins, he has set his sights on WrestleMania 41 main event. His path goes through the 29 other men in the Royal Rumble this year.

During the go-home edition of RAW before Royal Rumble, CM Punk was interviewed backstage by Cathy Kelley, who asked the Chicago native to share his thoughts on Logan Paul entering the Royal Rumble match.

Punk said Paul would suffer the same fate as everyone else as he plans to eliminate them all. The former AEW and WWE World Champion jokingly said if Cathy Kelley were to enter the Royal Rumble, he would throw her out as well.

After the show, Kelley took to her X, asking WWE to book her in a match with Punk.

"Me vs @CMPunk when," she wrote.

Check out her response below:

CM Punk may be a controversial figure backstage, but he has become friends with several colleagues since his return in 2023. His playful exchange with Cathy Kelley was the most recent example of his spirited attitude.

