  • home icon
  • WWE
  • CM Punk
  • CM Punk challenged to an intergender match in WWE

CM Punk challenged to an intergender match in WWE

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Jan 28, 2025 07:38 GMT
CM Punk (Image Credits: wwe.com/star
CM Punk (Image Credits: wwe.com/star's Instagram)

CM Punk appears to have drawn the attention of a female WWE Superstar just days before Royal Rumble. RAW's backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley recently expressed her desire to get in the ring with The Second City Saint.

The Straight Edge Superstar has been riding high since returning from injury last summer. After conquering Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins, he has set his sights on WrestleMania 41 main event. His path goes through the 29 other men in the Royal Rumble this year.

During the go-home edition of RAW before Royal Rumble, CM Punk was interviewed backstage by Cathy Kelley, who asked the Chicago native to share his thoughts on Logan Paul entering the Royal Rumble match.

also-read-trending Trending

Punk said Paul would suffer the same fate as everyone else as he plans to eliminate them all. The former AEW and WWE World Champion jokingly said if Cathy Kelley were to enter the Royal Rumble, he would throw her out as well.

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

After the show, Kelley took to her X, asking WWE to book her in a match with Punk.

"Me vs @CMPunk when," she wrote.

Check out her response below:

CM Punk may be a controversial figure backstage, but he has become friends with several colleagues since his return in 2023. His playful exchange with Cathy Kelley was the most recent example of his spirited attitude.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी