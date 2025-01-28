CM Punk says he will throw female WWE name out of the Royal Rumble match

CM Punk has the Royal Rumble on his mind and is ready to throw any and everyone over the top rope. The former WWE Champion made waves last week when he took shots at Hulk Hogan, claiming he was ready to "toss his dusty a**" over the ropes and kill Hulkamania for good.

This week, Punk made his intentions clear. There are no friends in the Royal Rumble match, man or woman. That includes Cathy Kelley, who asked Punk what he thought Logan Paul's chances are now that he has declared for the match.

"I think he'll fare just as well as everybody else in the Royal Rumble not named CM Punk. Cathy, if you were in the Royal Rumble, I'd throw your a** over the top rope," CM Punk said on WWE RAW.

It's a good thing Punk's prepared for any and everyone. It's not out of the realm of possibility that he could see Cathy in that match, considering we've seen women in the Royal Rumble before. Chyna, Nia Jax, and Beth Phoenix have all been involved in the bout. Those wrestlers need to be prepared for any and everyone.

What happened to CM Punk in his last Royal Rumble match?

The Best In The World is hoping for better luck this year. During the 2024 Royal Rumble, Punk was injured when Drew McIntyre spiked him with a Future Shock DDT.

Punk's right triceps were torn, leading to him missing out on WrestleMania XL and sitting on the shelf until SummerSlam in August, losing his first singles match on PLE to McIntyre.

Punk was also eliminated in last year's Rumble match by current WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Knowing that there's a huge championship bout that we could see at the Show of Shows if WWE is willing to pull the trigger. Punk vs Rhodes for the WWE Championship would be an incredible main event.

Punk has seemingly moved past Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins. He wants to be crowned champion, and beating the man who eliminated him last year seems like something the Voice of the Voiceless would do.

