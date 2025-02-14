CM Punk, Chelsea Green, and more WWE stars react to 29-year-old's heartwarming injury update

CM Punk, Chelsea Green, and more WWE Superstars stars have reacted to a popular star's heartwarming medical update. The 29-year-old wrestler had suffered a career-altering injury last year.

Ad

TNA star Chris Bey suffered a major injury during a dark match for the promotion on October 27, 2024. The injury left him instantly paralyzed and he could not continue the bout, ultimately requiring emergency surgery shortly after. Bey took to his Instagram account on his 29th birthday to reveal that he was walking once again, and you can check out his heartfelt post below.

"Thank You. Greatest Story Ever Told," Bey wrote.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Several major WWE Superstars have reacted to Bey's heartfelt update and wished him well in his recovery. Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green, Trick Williams, Mickie James, and Roxanne Perez were some of the names who commented on the injured star's post. CM Punk, Dominik Mysterio, and more stars also liked his update.

You can check out some of the reactions in the image below:

Stars react to Bey's health update. [Image credits: Screenshot of reactions on Chris Bey's Instagram post]

Bey noted in his update that he had been out of a wheelchair for three weeks. but was unsure if he was ever going to be able to wrestle again. However, he was grateful to be alive and well.

Ad

WWE legend provides an update on Chris Bey

WWE veteran Rob Van Dam recently discussed Chris Bey's injury and noted that the star was doing well.

Speaking on his 1 Of A Kind with RVD podcast, the legend noted that he lived close to Bey and had been checking up on him. The former WWE star predicted that the former TNA Tag Team Champion would eventually return to the ring.

Ad

“I don’t know how much we should talk about, really, but let me just say that he’s going to wait until he’s ready to talk. Of course, I invited him on here. He is much better than I imagined and much better than he was when he was paralyzed. So, he’s not [paralyzed] anymore, and he’s getting everything back. He’s going to make a come back too, a full comeback, I’m sure of it but it’s going to be a long journey, and we’ll probably check in with him a lot because, like I said, he lives really close,” he said. [H/T - F4WOnline]

Ad

You can check out the video below for RVD's comments:

Chris Bey has already defied the odds after his significant injury last year. Only time what the future holds for him in the professional wrestling business.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback