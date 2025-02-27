  • home icon
CM Punk claims he misses recently-released WWE Superstar

By Marc Middleton
Modified Feb 27, 2025 00:14 GMT
CM Punk addresses the WWE Universe on RAW
CM Punk addresses the WWE Universe on RAW (Photo Credit: wwe.com)

CM Punk may be one of WWE's biggest trolls on social media. The former AEW World Champion quit X during his All Elite days but remains pretty active on Instagram. In causing his latest stir among fans today, Punk took a shot at a top WWE Superstar while claiming to miss a recently-released grappler.

World Wrestling Entertainment released Isla Dawn and 10 other talents in early February. Dawn had been teaming with fellow Scottish star Alba Fyre as The Unholy Union. The release came as a shock as Fyre was spared and left to return to her singles career.

The Unholy Enchantress is missed by The Voice of The Voiceless, claims the man himself. Punk also claimed he needs The Hardcore Daredevil to step up because there are no more decent Scottish wrestlers, not even Drew McIntyre. Punk took to Instagram Stories today to share a viral clip of a Scottish man hesitating to leap from a roof. He used this to shout-out Dawn and Fyre and take a shot at McIntyre.

"This makes me miss @isla_dawn. DECUSTIN. @wwe_alba has to pick up the slack now. No other decent Scottish rasslers," CM Punk wrote in the screenshot below.
Screenshot of CM Punk&#039;s post to Instagram Stories (Photo Credit: CM Punk/Instagram)
Screenshot of CM Punk's post to Instagram Stories (Photo Credit: CM Punk/Instagram)
Fyre's last match was a loss to Lyra Valkyria on WWE Main Event last week. Dawn's last match saw her and Fyre lose a #1 contender's match to Meta-Four on the January 14 NXT show.

CM Punk set for major WWE cage match

World Wrestling Entertainment will return to Europe on The Road to WrestleMania 41. The annual tour begins on Friday, March 14, with SmackDown in Barcelona and ends on Monday, March 31, at RAW in London.

CM Punk is set to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship during at least a few non-televised live events on the tour. The Voice of The Voiceless vs. The Ring General in a Steel Cage match is advertised for Gunther's hometown of Vienna, Austria on March 29.

Officials have booked Punk vs. Gunther on one occasion, and that was also a Steel Cage match. The December 29 non-televised live event near Chicago saw Gunther defeat the hometown hero in the main event.

