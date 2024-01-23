CM Punk congratulates Cody Rhodes ahead of major showdown on WWE RAW

CM Punk has sent Cody Rhodes a congratulatory message ahead of their showdown tonight on WWE RAW.

Cody Rhodes was an original EVP for All Elite Wrestling and appeared destined to be the face of the promotion. However, it did not work out, and The American Nightmare opted to leave AEW in 2022 to return to WWE at WrestleMania 38.

Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble match last year but came up short in his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

CM Punk returned to professional wrestling after seven years away on the second edition of AEW Rampage in 2021. Unfortunately, his time in AEW also did not go as planned, and he was fired after a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In 2023. Punk made his WWE return at Survivor Series 2023 and will be competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match on Saturday night.

Ahead of tonight's edition of RAW, CM Punk took to his Instagram story to congratulate Cody Rhodes on being named the cover athlete for WWE 2K24. You can check out Punk's message to Rhodes in the image below.

Cody Rhodes sends CM Punk message ahead of WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes has sent an interesting message to CM Punk ahead of their face-to-face later tonight on RAW.

The American Nightmare has made it known that he has to finish his story and capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. To do that, he must win the Men's Royal Rumble match once again and challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Punk has accomplished a lot in his professional wrestling career but has never main evented a WrestleMania. The 45-year-old is determined to win the Royal Rumble and go on to win the title at WrestleMania 40 in April.

Rhodes sent a message to Punk on social media yesterday to promote their showdown tonight. The 38-year-old teased that he knows what they should talk about tonight during their promo.

"I know what we should talk about," he wrote.

Both Punk and Rhodes desperately want to win the Men's Royal Rumble match this weekend. It will be interesting to see which WWE Superstar emerges victorious and goes on to headline WrestleMania 40 in April.

