  • CM Punk deliberately left out popular WWE star's name from his SmackDown promo, feels wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

CM Punk deliberately left out popular WWE star's name from his SmackDown promo, feels wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Dec 09, 2023 13:01 IST
CM Punk showed up on SmackDown after nearly a decade
Veteran journalist and Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter spoke in detail about CM Punk's fiery promo this week on SmackDown.

The Best in the World was on the blue brand for the first time in a decade this week. He cut a passionate promo, making it clear that he was back and had the main event of WrestleMania in his mind. He ran through a list of names of WWE's top stars but didn't mention Seth Rollins. However, he did take a few jabs at the current World Heavyweight Champion.

This week on Smack Talk, Apter stated that it was a strategic move by Punk. The wrestling veteran felt that CM Punk was possibly saving it for his appearance on RAW next week.

"He's holding that for Monday I think." [From 9:50 onwards]

You can watch the full video here:

youtube-cover

This week, CM Punk made it clear that he would announce his choice of brand on RAW this coming Monday. It will be interesting to see which roster the Best in the World chooses.

Would you like to see a Punk vs. Rollins confrontation on RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

You can catch the full results of SmackDown here.

