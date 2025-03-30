CM Punk discloses AJ Lee’s physical condition amid WWE return speculation

WWE Superstar CM Punk recently talked about his wife and former Divas Champion, AJ Lee's physical condition amid rumors of her in-ring return. Lee hasn't stepped inside the squared circle in a decade.

Lee last competed inside the ring on the March 30, 2015, edition of Monday Night RAW, where she teamed up with Naomi and Paige (Saraya) to lock horns with The Bella Twins and Natalya. Many people expect AJ to return to wrestling after her husband CM Punk's massive return to WWE. Several rumors of her comeback have been going around on social media in recent months but nothing has been confirmed as of today.

CM Punk recently joined Sheamus in his latest episode of Celtic Warrior Workouts. At one point in the video, the former Brawling Brutes member asked The Best in the World if he ever worked out with AJ Lee.

Punk revealed that he and Lee never work out together because he doesn't want to disturb his wife during her "alone time." The Second City Saint also mentioned that he felt he should start exercising with AJ because the latter is always in good shape physically.

"No, we do everything together except work out and I think that's mostly because I probably annoy the sh*t out of her when I'm working out. Yeah. Like that's for sure, like, her alone time. You know? And I don't want to disturb her. It's not fun. [Happy wife, happy life, dude.] Correct! Yeah. But yeah, I feel like I should work out with her 'cause she's like constantly jacked. Genetics maybe, I don't know," he said. [28:33 - 28:59]

Check out the video below:

Former WWE star Paige (Saraya) wants to see AJ Lee back in wrestling

During a recent edition of The Takedown on Sports Illustrated, Saraya said she wanted to see AJ Lee back in the world of professional wrestling.

The former WWE star also mentioned that Lee was a big inspiration for her.

"I'm hoping that she's fully healed, and I want, selfishly, I want to have her back. I'm a mark for her. I love her as a person, as a wrestler. She was a big inspiration for me. And we just had such a magical freaking time together," Saraya said.

It remains to be seen if AJ Lee has planned anything for her return to WWE.

