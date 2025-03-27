Major WWE name must return to wrestling after 10 years, says Saraya

WWE has embraced the return of several legends under the new regime. Recently, Saraya (aka Paige) spoke highly of her former mentor AJ Lee and expressed that she would like to see her return to wrestling.

Ad

The former Divas Champion played a crucial role in Paige's career as she dropped the title to the rookie on the RAW after WrestleMania 30. The rivalry went on for a few months, and the newcomer got to learn a lot from Lee, both as champion and as a challenger.

In an interview on The Takedown on Sports Illustrated, Saraya expressed her interest in seeing AJ return to professional wrestling. However, the former AEW Women's World Champion stated that she only wants it to happen if her former rival is healthy enough to return.

Ad

Trending

"I'm hoping that she's fully healed, and I want, selfishly, I want to have her back. I'm a mark for her. I love her as a person, as a wrestler. She was a big inspiration for me. And we just had such a magical freaking time together," Saraya said. [H/T - SI]

Ad

AJ Lee's last match in WWE was with Saraya

In 2014, AJ's record-breaking reign as the Divas Champion ended on the night the Anti-Diva made her main roster debut. The two went back and forth for a while, with the newcomer emerging victorious.

The former champion then went on a hiatus, with Paige then spending months feuding with Nikki Bella for the Divas Championship. The Geek Goddess returned to WWE and joined forces with the English star to take down the villainous twins.

Ad

The two teams had a tag team match at WrestleMania 31, with The Bella Twins ultimately being defeated. On the RAW after the Show of Shows, Naomi, Paige, and AJ faced Nikki, Brie and Natalya in a six-woman tag team match.

After winning the match, Lee eventually announced the end of her career as an in-ring performer. She was dealing with injuries and decided to leave the industry. It'll be interesting to see if AJ Lee decides to return to WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback