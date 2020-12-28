CM Punk to donate his merch sales for next month to Brodie Lee's family

CM Punk has decided that all proceeds from any of his Pro Wrestling Tees merch sales for next month will be given to Brodie Lee's family. Pro Wrestling Tees confirmed this decision via their Twitter account. This is being done following the tragic demise of Brodie Lee.

Cm Punk has informed us that all proceeds from any of his https://t.co/XoKLvEqPwu merch sales for the next month will be donated to Brodie Lee's family. Thank you @CMPunk 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/yJD2pzuUD4 — Pro Wrestling Tees (@PWTees) December 28, 2020

This an incredible gesture from CM Punk, showing his support towards Brodie Lee's family, who are going through a rough time.

Unfortunately, Brodie Lee passed away on December 26 due to a non-COVID-19-related lung issue. A plethora of stories has surfaced in honor of Lee, with many remembering him for the wonderful person he was.

CM Punk may not have shared a touching story, but his act of kindness will help Brodie's family cope with the loss and help keep them on their feet. Many members of the wrestling industry have been retweeting the above tweet. Perhaps we could see more wrestlers follow suit.

CM Punk gave advice to Brodie Lee when they were feuding

Back in 2014, CM Punk was embroiled in a feud with the Wyatt Family and had several matches with Brodie Lee, or Luke Harper, as he was known in the WWE.

It was around the time that Punk and Daniel Bryan were taking on the Wyatts. Punk and Harper had a singles match on RAW, which resulted in Punk winning via disqualification.

It was during this time that, Brodie Lee received some advice from Punk, who told him that "everything in WWE could always be better." You can read more about the advice he got here.

Following his win by disqualification, CM Punk took the fight to the Wyatts along with Daniel Bryan

Brodie Lee meant a lot to the wrestling business, and that is made clear by the stories that have re-surfaced from many superstars across the business.

It is a tragedy we must get through, and CM Punk has chosen to help Lee's family through this with a kind gesture. Hopefully, this is the first of much more to come from the wrestling community.