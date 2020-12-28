Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

CM Punk to donate his merch sales for next month to Brodie Lee's family

CM Punk will give all his Pro Wrestling Tees merch sales from next month to Brodie Lee
CM Punk will give all his Pro Wrestling Tees merch sales from next month to Brodie Lee's family
Nithin Joseph
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 28 Dec 2020, 07:55 IST
News
Advertisement

CM Punk has decided that all proceeds from any of his Pro Wrestling Tees merch sales for next month will be given to Brodie Lee's family. Pro Wrestling Tees confirmed this decision via their Twitter account. This is being done following the tragic demise of Brodie Lee.

This an incredible gesture from CM Punk, showing his support towards Brodie Lee's family, who are going through a rough time.

Unfortunately, Brodie Lee passed away on December 26 due to a non-COVID-19-related lung issue. A plethora of stories has surfaced in honor of Lee, with many remembering him for the wonderful person he was.

CM Punk may not have shared a touching story, but his act of kindness will help Brodie's family cope with the loss and help keep them on their feet. Many members of the wrestling industry have been retweeting the above tweet. Perhaps we could see more wrestlers follow suit.

CM Punk gave advice to Brodie Lee when they were feuding

Back in 2014, CM Punk was embroiled in a feud with the Wyatt Family and had several matches with Brodie Lee, or Luke Harper, as he was known in the WWE.

It was around the time that Punk and Daniel Bryan were taking on the Wyatts. Punk and Harper had a singles match on RAW, which resulted in Punk winning via disqualification.

It was during this time that, Brodie Lee received some advice from Punk, who told him that "everything in WWE could always be better." You can read more about the advice he got here.

Following his win by disqualification, CM Punk took the fight to the Wyatts along with Daniel Bryan
Following his win by disqualification, CM Punk took the fight to the Wyatts along with Daniel Bryan
Advertisement

Brodie Lee meant a lot to the wrestling business, and that is made clear by the stories that have re-surfaced from many superstars across the business.

It is a tragedy we must get through, and CM Punk has chosen to help Lee's family through this with a kind gesture. Hopefully, this is the first of much more to come from the wrestling community.

Published 28 Dec 2020, 07:55 IST
AEW TNT Championship The Wyatt Family The Dark Order CM Punk Brodie Lee (Luke Harper) All Elite Wrestling Dynamite
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी