CM Punk drops tease for upcoming project following WWE RAW

CM Punk dropped a tease about an upcoming project following last night's episode of WWE RAW. The Second City Saint battled Seth Rollins in the main event of last night's episode of the red brand.

Roman Reigns returned during the Steel Cage match between Rollins and Punk last night. It was the first time he had been seen on WWE television since he was attacked by Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble. Reigns pulled The Visionary out of the ring, giving him the victory in the match. The Tribal Chief then attacked both Rollins and Punk before posing in the ring.

Following his loss to Seth Rollins last night, Punk took to his Instagram story to share a tease with a popular star. The former AEW World Champion shared a video of himself working out with Sheamus, potentially teasing an upcoming appearance on the Celtic Warrior Workouts series.

Punk shared a video with Sheamus on Instagram following RAW [Image credit: Screenshot of CM Punk's Instagram story]

CM Punk eliminated both Rollins and Reigns in the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year. Seth Rollins snapped after being eliminated and hit Reigns with a Stomp on top of the steel steps.

Vince Russo claims WWE missed an opportunity ahead of CM Punk's match on RAW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo criticized the company for not promoting Roman Reigns' return ahead of the Steel Cage match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo stated that the company could have shown a limo arriving at the arena earlier in the show to keep fans invested. He added that he found last night's RAW boring and that the company missed an opportunity to make the show interesting.

"This is how ignorant they are. You've got two hours of absolutely boring sh*te, and guess what bro, a lot of people went to bed, and a lot of people turned off. Why not have the limo show up? Why not have the limo sitting back there? If not for anything else, it's an insurance policy. Man, this is a really boring show, people might go to bed, but if there is somebody sitting in the limo and they hope and pray it's Roman, why wouldn't you do that?" [33:00 - 34:00]

Check out the video below:

CM Punk defeated Seth Rollins on the January 6, 2025, episode of WWE RAW. Only time will tell what the company has planned for their rivalry on the road to WWE WrestleMania 41.

