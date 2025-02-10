CM Punk endorses major WWE women's matchup ahead of RAW

CM Punk had a supportive endorsement ahead of tonight's WWE RAW. The Road to WrestleMania 41 will make a stop in The Music City in less than two hours, and the WWE Universe is buzzing over potential happenings. Punk is preparing for his segment but first issued a few updates from the arena.

The Voice of The Voiceless has qualified for Elimination Chamber in hopes of securing a championship opportunity on The Grandest Stage of Them All. WWE has announced that Punk will be live on tonight's RAW episode from Nashville, TN, to address the upcoming PLE on March 1. RAW will feature two Chamber qualifiers tonight: Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria, plus Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio.

Punk took to his Instagram Stories ahead of tonight's show and first gave a big plug to Bayley vs. Valkyria. This is the only pre-RAW endorsement that the former AEW World Champion handed out today.

"Excited for this one," CM Punk wrote in the screenshot below.

Screenshot of CM Punk's RAW post to Instagram Stories (Photo Credit: CM Punk on Instagram)

The Second City Saint then plugged his own RAW appearance. Punk gave a four-word preview of his Elimination Chamber address. Punk defeated Sami Zayn in the main event of last week's RAW to earn his Elimination Chamber spot. John Cena and Drew McIntyre are also confirmed for the Chamber match set for March 1 in Toronto.

WWE RAW lineup for tonight

Tonight's WWE RAW will air live on Netflix from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. Below is the updated lineup:

Charlotte Flair will appear

AJ Styles returns as a RAW Superstar

CM Punk to address Elimination Chamber

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. IYO SKY and Dakota Kai

Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley

Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio

Charlotte Flair was also announced to appear live. Superstars advertised for the taping include Gunther, Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, and The New Day.

