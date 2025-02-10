"Run for your life" - CM Punk sends warning ahead of RAW appearance

CM Punk shared a bold warning ahead of his appearance tonight on WWE RAW. The Second City Saint picked up a massive victory last Monday night on the red brand.

Punk defeated Sami Zayn in the main event of last week's episode of WWE RAW to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber match at the PLE on March 1. The former AEW World Champion took to his Instagram story ahead of tonight's RAW in Nashville, Tennessee, to share an interesting message. You can check out Punk's message on Instagram by clicking here.

"Run for your life," he wrote.

Punk sends a warning ahead of RAW tonight. [Image credit: Screenshot of CM Punk's Instagram story]

Punk eliminated both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in the Men's Royal Rumble match on February 1. However, the 46-year-old was sent flying over the top rope by Logan Paul moments later. Logan Paul will be competing against Rey Mysterio tonight on RAW in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match.

Former WWE writer makes interesting prediction about CM Punk's future

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently made a bold prediction about CM Punk's future ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Punk has never main-evented a WrestleMania in his career and is determined to do so. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, available via Backstage Pass, Russo suggested that Punk should be in the main event of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas later this year.

The veteran noted that Punk is injury-prone, and the company shouldn't pass up the opportunity as it may not come again. Russo also predicted that Punk would not be on WWE's roster next year.

"I'm gonna make a bold prediction. I believe this time next year, CM Punk isn't going to be on the roster. I don't believe so. He's getting up there in age, he's slowing down, he's injury prone. If he's gonna ever headline a WrestleMania, this one better be it." [24:24 onwards]

Seth Rollins attacked both Punk and Roman Reigns after he was eliminated from the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this month. It will be fascinating to see what Punk has to say later tonight on WWE RAW.

