CM Punk has an extremely surprising response to getting betrayed after WrestleMania 41 goes off the air

By Rohit Nath
Modified Apr 20, 2025 03:44 GMT
A touching moment (Pic Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

The Best in the World, CM Punk, dug his own grave at WrestleMania 41 when he forced Paul Heyman to choose between him and Roman Reigns. After WrestleMania 41 went off the air, Punk had a rather surprising response.

As you might know by now, CM Punk was betrayed by Paul Heyman in the main event of WrestleMania 41. While an overjoyed Roman Reigns thought that his Wiseman had just come to his senses, he, too, was a victim of betrayal as Heyman ultimately aligned with Seth Rollins, who won the match thanks to his help.

However, while CM Punk looked visibly distraught after WrestleMania 41 Saturday went off the air, he was with the referee and even surprisingly cracked a smile in between. This was a surprising response to what took place minutes earlier. You can watch the responses of Punk and Reigns parallel in the video below. Notice Punk's reaction before he exited the ring.

Ultimately, Punk fulfilled the one goal he had left to achieve in his wrestling career - to headline WrestleMania. This was something he managed to do thanks to Paul Heyman's help.

It had less to do with winning the actual main event itself. With that said, he put his body on the line and even took a shot to the head from a trash can.

Punk's response seemed to be one of disbelief, which is perhaps what led to him cracking up a smile amid all of that.

