CM Punk facing 59-year-old WWE Hall of Famer at a major premium live event upon his return should happen, says veteran 

Wrestling veteran Ace Steel wants to see his longtime friend CM Punk square off against WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin upon his return from injury.

The Best in the World has previously expressed his desire to go head-to-head against The Texas Rattlesnake. After his return to the Stamford-based company last November, rumors suggested Punk and Austin could face each other in a dream match at WrestleMania XL. However, these speculations were never confirmed.

Meanwhile, reports claimed the returning superstar was scheduled to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at this year's Show of Shows before suffering a significant injury during the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Speaking on The Two-Man Power Trip of Wrestling, Steel disclosed that he would love to see the 59-year-old legend and Punk fight at any premium live event when the latter returns to the ring.

"I don't care if it's SummerSlam, whatever it is, whatever PPV they want to run. It's obviously a 'Mania main event for certain, but I would love to see that match. I don't care what anyone says. It'll be hot; it'll be a hot brawl; it'll be a hot match!" he said.

The former WWE coach also spoke about him and Punk being fans of the Stunning Steve Austin persona.

"I'm such a fan of Stunning Steve Austin, his matches with Ricky Steamboat, and so is Punk. We used to just watch those religiously. To see those two lock horns, it's obviously a long, long time coming, and I think it can still be done." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Stone Cold Steve Austin returned to the WWE ring at WrestleMania 38

The Texas Rattlesnake initially retired from in-ring competition in 2003. However, he returned to action nearly two years ago for one more match at WrestleMania 38, where he defeated Kevin Owens

While Stone Cold Steve Austin has not competed again since his match against Owens, he did not close the door on the possibility of lacing up his boots and having one more match in WWE. Meanwhile, he recently commented on potentially facing CM Punk in an interview with ESPN.

"I like Punk, and I think Punk likes me. So, as long as he can take a [Stone Cold] Stunner. I consider him a great friend, a great guy, and a great wrestler who's had a great career. We'll see."

While Punk is currently out with an injury, several fans and experts have wondered if Austin could return at WrestleMania XL to confront his historic rival, The Rock, following the latter's heel turn. The Great One has joined The Bloodline and will potentially team up with Roman Reigns to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on night one. He may also play a role in Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Reigns on Night Two.

Would you like to see Stone Cold Steve Austin confront The Rock at WrestleMania? Sound off.

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE

Poll : Would you like Stone Cold Steve Austin to confront The Rock at WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion