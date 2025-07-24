  • home icon
  • CM Punk is not a fan of WWE SmackDown Superstar's finisher

By Sherjeel Malik
Published Jul 24, 2025 12:34 GMT
CM Punk. Image credits: WWE.com
CM Punk is a former WWE Champion. (Image Credits: WWE.com)

CM Punk has opened up about which WWE star's finisher he isn't a fan of. The Second City Saint will face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. He is currently promoting Netflix's docuseries 'WWE: Unreal,' for which he has been appearing in many interviews.

Punk and Rhea Ripley dropped by for a chat with Robbie Fox of 'Barstool Sports.' During the rapid-fire round, both WWE Superstars were asked a bunch of questions ranging from the strongest wrestler they shared the ring with to the best technical wrestler.

They were then asked about the most painful finisher they have ever taken, and CM Punk had an interesting answer.

"I don't know, I've taken so many. The thing that stands out most recently was Drew McIntyre's... I don't know what he calls it, the double arm DDT, because it exploded my triceps. That wasn't fun, that hurt," he said. [From 01:18 to 01:33]
Punk is referring to the Future Shock DDT finisher of The Scottish Psychopath. This was the same move that McIntyre hit Punk with during the 2024 Royal Rumble match. As a result, Punk ended up suffering a torn tricep, which derailed his WrestleMania plans and kept him out of action for nearly eight months.

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre had a heated 2024 feud

While CM Punk was out of action after the 2024 Royal Rumble, he continued to get in McIntyre's way. After Drew won the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania XL, he got into a scuffle with Punk, who was on commentary. Punk eventually laid out the Scottish star, allowing Damian Priest to cash his Money in the Bank briefcase and win the title.

The two stars would take their rivalry to the ring in a trilogy of matches after Punk's return. Drew McIntyre beat him at SummerSlam, with Seth Rollins as the special guest referee. Punk then won a Strap Match at Bash in Berlin and then won the final match of their feud at Bad Blood inside Hell in a Cell.

youtube-cover

This feud was widely acclaimed and even won the Best Feud awards from ESPN and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

