"Really depressed" - CM Punk reveals hard times after WWE return

CM Punk has opened up about facing tough times after he made his return to WWE in late 2023. The Second City Saint made his earth-shattering return to the promotion he left quietly in 2014. He went on to compete in the Men's Royal Rumble Match in 2024 and was the last one eliminated.

A triceps injury in the high-profile match meant he missed about eight months of in-ring action and couldn't be part of major WWE shows, including WrestleMania XL. Currently, Punk is currently on a tour to promote Netflix's upcoming docuseries WWE: Unreal.

The former world champion recently appeared in an interview with Wide World of Sports. During the conversation, Punk revealed how he felt after he knew he would miss Elimination Chamber 2024 due to injury.

“So knock on wood. Everything’s a do-over at this point. I came back to WWE and got hurt kind of right out the gate, and I remember being really depressed, like heading into Perth, because I couldn’t go. I was hurt. We had big plans. Best laid plans of mice and men, you know, dashed against the rocks, and I was really disappointed because I was excited to go to Australia."

Elimination Chamber024 was held at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. The event saw Drew McIntyre win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match and earn a World Heavyweight Title opportunity at WrestleMania XL.

CM Punk had only been in action for a few months after his WWE return, but the injury derailed his momentum as he was sidelined from in-ring competition. However, he wants to make amends this time.

"Now, we’re looking down the barrel of it again in October. I get to do that. I missed out on Paris too last time, France, and we’re doing that coming up too, so, knock on wood, everything remains in the places they’re supposed to remain in, and I’m looking super forward to the next couple months. You will see me in Australia, and I cannot wait,” Punk added.

WWE will have Clash in Paris on August 31 before returning to Perth, Australia, with Crown Jewel on October 11. These two events will give CM Punk a chance to make up for missing out last year.

CM Punk is eyeing the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam

CM Punk will hope to walk into the events in France and Australia as the World Heavyweight Champion. He will face Gunther for the title at SummerSlam after he won a Gauntlet Match on RAW last week.

The two superstars exchanged verbal jabs this week on RAW, with Gunther promising to make Punk regret that he ever stepped into a ring.

This match presents CM Punk with an opportunity to win his first title in WWE since his return. The match has been reportedly marked as the main event of Night One of SummerSlam on August 2.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Wide World of Sports and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

