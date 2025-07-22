Disappointing update for Rhea Ripley's WWE fans - Reports

There is reportedly some disappointing news for Rhea Ripley fans heading into SummerSlam 2025. The Eradicator headlined the Evolution 2025 PLE alongside IYO SKY in what was a highly praised match for the Women's World Championship that ended with Naomi cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase.

With Rhea Ripley coming off a classic match and being positioned as a top star, fans would have liked to see her Triple Threat Match at SummerSlam against SKY and Naomi headline one of the nights of the premium live event.

However, reportedly, WWE's plan for the main events of its first-ever two-night SummerSlam has been revealed, and it allegedly doesn't feature The Nightmare. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Street Fight between John Cena and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship is set to headline Night Two of SummerSlam, while CM Punk vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title will main event Night One.

Speaking on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that this was still the plan. He did note that this update was from a late June lineup he had come across and that plans could have changed since then.

Rhea Ripley came to the aid of IYO SKY on this week's WWE RAW

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW saw IYO SKY face Stephanie Vaquer in a one-on-one match. However, their match was interrupted by The Secret Hervice, as Piper Niven and Alba Fyre made their way to the ring to attack The Dark Angel.

Chelsea Green then blindsided Vaquer, leading to a DQ finish to the match. However, SKY and La Primera soon gained the upper hand. But as they stood in the ring, Naomi attacked the babyfaces from behind. Just then, Rhea Ripley made her way to the ring.

Ripley took care of Niven and Fyre before she slammed Naomi into the mat and then hit a Riptide on Chelsea. The segment ended with Mami, IYO, and Stephanie standing tall in the ring.

