CM Punk FINALLY breaks silence after Seth Rollins cashes in Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam

CM Punk's first world title victory in WWE in 14 years lasted a little over five minutes as Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to win the World Heavyweight Championship. While The Best in the World has yet to comment on the loss, he took to social media to share his thoughts on a picture of Paul Heyman and Rollins.Punk defeated Gunther in the main event of Night One of SummerSlam. However, his celebration was short-lived as he was confronted by Seth Rollins after the victory. Rollins, who was believed to be injured, threw off his crutches and proceeded to the ring to cash in the Money in the Bank contract. The Visionary managed to take the World Heavyweight Championship off his fierce rival by pulling off one of the biggest ruses in WWE history. On Instagram, The Second City Saint took a shot at Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman by posting a picture of the duo and comparing it to the recent Coldplay incident involving a former Astronomer CEO.&quot;Not baby girl coded. All ham sandwiches,&quot; Punk wrote.Triple H addresses Seth Rollins' hatred of CM PunkSeth Rollins once again proved to be a thorn in CM Punk's side as he cut short The Best in the World's World Heavyweight Championship celebration to cash in the Money in the Bank contract. With the feud between the two reignited, Triple H addressed the animosity between them on the SummerSlam Post-Show.&quot;It's his passion for this business that drives his hatred, his unforgiveness of CM Punk. Punk wronged the one thing that Rollins cares about, the WWE, and he will never forgive him about [sic] that. He cannot go past it. I feel they are destined to do that until one of them is done,&quot; Triple H said.Punk and Rollins have been at odds ever since the former made his return to WWE in 2023. The two have faced off on multiple occasions, with The Visionary getting the last laugh at SummerSlam. However, the feud between the two looks far from over, and The Best in the World is likely to go after Rollins and his faction. Fans are likely to get a clearer picture on tonight's RAW.