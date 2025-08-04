  • home icon
  • WWE
  • CM Punk
  • CM Punk FINALLY breaks silence after Seth Rollins cashes in Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam

CM Punk FINALLY breaks silence after Seth Rollins cashes in Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam

By Vivek Sharma
Published Aug 04, 2025 10:40 GMT
CM Punk had a SummerSlam to forget! (Image from WWE.com)
CM Punk had a SummerSlam to forget (Image from wwe.com)

CM Punk's first world title victory in WWE in 14 years lasted a little over five minutes as Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to win the World Heavyweight Championship. While The Best in the World has yet to comment on the loss, he took to social media to share his thoughts on a picture of Paul Heyman and Rollins.

Ad

Punk defeated Gunther in the main event of Night One of SummerSlam. However, his celebration was short-lived as he was confronted by Seth Rollins after the victory. Rollins, who was believed to be injured, threw off his crutches and proceeded to the ring to cash in the Money in the Bank contract.

The Visionary managed to take the World Heavyweight Championship off his fierce rival by pulling off one of the biggest ruses in WWE history. On Instagram, The Second City Saint took a shot at Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman by posting a picture of the duo and comparing it to the recent Coldplay incident involving a former Astronomer CEO.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Not baby girl coded. All ham sandwiches," Punk wrote.

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Ad

Triple H addresses Seth Rollins' hatred of CM Punk

Seth Rollins once again proved to be a thorn in CM Punk's side as he cut short The Best in the World's World Heavyweight Championship celebration to cash in the Money in the Bank contract. With the feud between the two reignited, Triple H addressed the animosity between them on the SummerSlam Post-Show.

Ad
"It's his passion for this business that drives his hatred, his unforgiveness of CM Punk. Punk wronged the one thing that Rollins cares about, the WWE, and he will never forgive him about [sic] that. He cannot go past it. I feel they are destined to do that until one of them is done," Triple H said.
Ad

Punk and Rollins have been at odds ever since the former made his return to WWE in 2023. The two have faced off on multiple occasions, with The Visionary getting the last laugh at SummerSlam. However, the feud between the two looks far from over, and The Best in the World is likely to go after Rollins and his faction. Fans are likely to get a clearer picture on tonight's RAW.

About the author
Vivek Sharma

Vivek Sharma

Twitter icon

Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.

Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.

He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time.

Know More

Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications