CM Punk to finally reveal favor tonight on WWE SmackDown - Reports

CM Punk is reportedly set to reveal the favor he is owed during tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. Tonight's show will air live from Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Last week on the blue brand, Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins signed the contract to make their Triple Threat match at WWE WrestleMania 41 official. The Second City Saint got emotional after Paul Heyman informed him that the bout would be the main event, but then The Best in the World revealed that it was not the favor he was owed.

According to PWNexus/ WrestleVotes, the Chicago native will be kicking off tonight's episode of SmackDown and will also reportedly reveal the favor that Paul Heyman owes him. Punk is owed a favor for agreeing to team up with Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline to defeat Solo Sikoa's faction and Bronson Reed in the Men's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2024.

"@TCwrestlevotes tells me CM Punk opens the show and intends to reveal the favor tonight on #SmackDown."

Punk was unable to compete at WrestleMania XL last year after suffering a torn triceps at WWE Royal Rumble 2024. The veteran eliminated both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns from the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year, only to be thrown over the top rope by Logan Paul moments later.

Popular WWE star takes shot at CM Punk

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio recently poked fun at CM Punk for his age and referenced the veteran singing to Aalyah Mysterio in 2010.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Mysterio poked fun at Punk and suggested he was in his 60s. The former NXT North American Champion claimed the former AEW star tortured him as a kid and added that he hated him.

"I hate CM Punk. I hate CM Punk. Why? Because he's old. He disappeared for, what, 30 years and came back and he's now, what, 60, and he's still wrestling. He tortured me when I was a kid. I was 12 years old and he was probably like, what, 45 at the time, maybe 50, so, like, I don't know." [From 5:30 – 5:55]

You can check out the full interview with Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan in the video below:

Nick Aldis also announced several high-stakes matches for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. It will be fascinating to see what the favor will be during tonight's show.

