Nick Aldis announces several high-stakes matches for WWE SmackDown

Nick Aldis made several major announcements ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. The former NWA star currently serves as the General Manager of the blue brand.

Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown will air live from Chicago, and CM Punk will be featured on the show. Aldis announced that The Second City Saint, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns will be on tonight's edition of SmackDown. The veteran announced a few high-stakes matchups for this week's show.

"The Motor City Machine Guns will go one-on-one with #DIY in a number one contenders matchup for the tag team championships. Speaking of number one contenderships, well, Braun Strowman goes one-on-one with Jacob Fatu in a Last Man Standing match for the number one contendership for the United States Championship. Naomi and B-Fab having been going at each other on social media, tonight, they go at it in the squared circle."

Aldis also shared that former AEW star Rey Fenix will be making his WWE debut tonight on SmackDown.

"And finally, tonight on SmackDown on USA (Network) and worldwide on Netflix, the debut of Rey Fenix," added Aldis.

You can check out the announcements in the video below:

Braun Strowman battled LA Knight for the United States Championship last week on SmackDown, but Jacob Fatu interfered, causing the match to end via disqualification.

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently commented on Nick Aldis' wife, Mickie James, being replaced by Michelle McCool on season 2 of WWE LFG on A&E Network.

Mickie James served as a coach on the first season of WWE LFG but is reportedly going to be replaced by Michelle McCool. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Russo noted that it was a slippery slope, as Nick Aldis is a big part of the company. The legend added that Mickie James would likely be inducted into the promotion's Hall of Fame despite being replaced on the show.

"That's a slippery slope because if I mean if Michelle McCool did in some way, shape, or form replace Mickie, then you gotta go back to Mickie's married to Nick (Aldis), Nick works for the company, you know. That's a very, very slippery slippery slope. But we all know how talented freaking Mickie is, man. Mickie is definitely is going into the Hall of Fame." [5:18 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Roman Reigns sent an interesting message ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if the promotion has any surprises planned during this week's show.

