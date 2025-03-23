"That's a slippery slope" - WWE legend's recent controversy could lead to more complications with Nick Aldis, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE legend and Nick Aldis' wife, Mickie James, recently made headlines in the pro-wrestling community due to her alleged replacement by Michelle McCool in the LFG show. However, former Head Writer Vince Russo believes the issues could escalate in the future.

Ad

Recent reports suggest that Michelle could be taking the place of Mickie James as a coach on WWE LFG, a move that many believe could have had The Undertaker's influence behind it. However, Mickie seems to be unhappy with the development, which Vince Russo thinks could lead to even more issues since she is married to the SmackDown General Manager, Nick Aldis.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo stated that despite what happens, Mickie would certainly be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame sooner or later.

Ad

Trending

"That's a slippery slope because if I mean if Michelle McCool did in some way, shape, or form replace Mickie, then you gotta go back to Mickie's married to Nick (Aldis), Nick works for the company, you know. That's a very, very slippery slippery slope. But we all know how talented freaking Mickie is, man. Mickie is definitely is going into the Hall of Fame." [5:18 onwards]

Ad

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

Watch the full video below:

Ad

The WWE veteran doesn't think The Undertaker is to blame for the controversy

According to Vince Russo, The Undertaker may not have suggested that Mickie James be replaced by Michelle McCool himself.

In the same episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo suggested that The Undertaker's unwillingness to be away from his family might be a reason. He said:

Ad

"Maybe 'Taker didn't wanna commit to a second season and be away from home and be traveling and on the road. And maybe they suggested, 'Well, what if your wife does it with you?' You know what I am saying? 'Cause I don't think 'Taker's the kind of guy that is gonna say, 'Listen, unless you get my wife a job, I...' That's not 'Taker's character. So maybe 'Taker really didn't want to go a season two and they said, 'Well, listen, what if we made your wife a part of it.'" [From 3:43 onwards]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It remains to be seen if The Undertaker will also comment on the issue further down the line.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback