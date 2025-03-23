The Undertaker is not to blame for recent controversy involving his wife, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

The WWE Universe has shared mixed reactions to rumors of Michelle McCool potentially replacing Mickie James in LFG as a coach. Some are even accusing McCool's husband, The Undertaker, of using his backstage pull to make it happen. However, former head writer Vince Russo doesn't think that is the case.

Ad

Recent reports suggest that Michelle McCool may soon be replacing Mickie James, a development that has possibly upset the latter. It is also rumored that The Undertaker's status in the pro wrestling industry had a hand in getting Michelle McCool the job. But Russo believed that The Phenom may not have even suggested the idea.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo recently talked about how the showrunners might have come up with the rumored idea of replacing James with McCool for a major reason.

Ad

Trending

"Maybe 'Taker didn't wanna commit to a second season and be away from home and be traveling and on the road. And maybe they suggested, 'Well, what if your wife does it with you?' You know what I am saying? 'Cause I don't think 'Taker's the kind of guy that is gonna say, 'Listen, unless you get my wife a job, I...' That's not 'Taker's character. So maybe 'Taker really didn't want to go a season two and they said, 'Well, listen, what if we made your wife a part of it.'" [From 3:43 onwards]

Ad

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

Ad

Another WWE veteran commented on the topic

According to EC3, Michelle McCool is qualified enough to be part of WWE LFG as a coach. On the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, the former TNA Wrestling star said McCool's upcoming WWE Hall of Fame induction was also well-deserved.

"I am not gonna lie to you, but I think Michelle McCool being married to The Undertaker, she has probably by proxy absorbed a wealth of knowledge about it that she is probably definitely qualified for the show. And I am not saying she should be in there instead of Mickie, love Mickie, Mickie's great, but I mean, just throwing shade, whatever. (...) You know what put her in the Hall of Fame." [From 1:44 onwards]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As of now, only time will tell whether McCool will also comment on the situation in the coming days.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback