Roman Reigns puts WWE on notice ahead of SmackDown

Roman Reigns sent an interesting message ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. This week's edition of the blue brand will air live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Ad

Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins signed the contract last week to make their Triple Threat match at WWE WrestleMania 41 official. The Tribal Chief took to social media ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown to share a message. He noted that he would be returning to Chicago tonight and advised fans to tune in to tonight's show:

"Tonight the OTC returns to Chicago. Tune in, and Acknowledge Me. ☝🏽 #SmackDown," he wrote.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Paul Heyman informed CM Punk that the Triple Threat match would be the main event of WrestleMania 41. However, The Second City Saint responded by revealing that it was not the favor he was owed by The Wiseman. Punk agreed to help Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline in the Men's WarGames match last year at WWE Survivor Series in exchange for a favor from Heyman.

WWE veteran reacts to Roman Reigns being in the main event of WrestleMania

Eric Bischoff recently shared his thoughts on the Triple Threat match featuring Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins, being named as the main event of Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff commented on the match being booked as the main event. He suggested that it was a ploy to get headlines, and stated that the main event of The Show of Shows should be reserved for the matches with the best storyline:

"My opinion, it's a cop out. Unless there are three really good stories that need to collide in the ring in order to come to an end, it's just an attraction. It's an excuse to get big names in the ring so you got headlines, so to speak, from a promotional point of view. You say all your top guys are all gonna be in the ring at the same time. Unless there's a reason for it, if you can't tell me why they're all in the ring and why it should be a main event, then it shouldn't be a main event. It's all about the why. Why would they do that?" [From 3:34 - 4:13]

Ad

You can check out the video below:

Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania XL last year to become Undisputed WWE Champion. It will be interesting to see if Reigns can win the Triple Threat match at the biggest show of the year later this month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More