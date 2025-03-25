CM Punk gets the finger from WWE star after failed attack

CM Punk is going down an unusual path in the build-up to WWE WrestleMania. This year marks his first since 2013, and almost poetically, he has to pick up the pieces that he left behind over a decade ago.

Dominik Mysterio has been a thorn in his side since his WWE return in 2023. The two have wrestled several bouts at live events this past year. After RAW went off the air last night, Punk joined Rey Mysterio and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes against The Judgment Day. The babyfaces won.

During the post-match celebrations, 'Dirty' Dom threw the Prime Energy prop at The Straight Edge Superstar, which he deflected. The young Mysterio gave his rival the finger on Instagram.

Photo credit: Dominik Mysterio's Instagram story

'Dirty' Dom has admitted his disdain for CM Punk many times. While The Best in the World instigated a rivalry with the Mysterio family years ago, the young stalwart is now in his prime as an absolutely despicable villain.

CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins contract signing set for WWE SmackDown

In late 2013, CM Punk had a target on his back in the form of The Shield, who were originally brought in as his mercenaries the year prior. Punk single-handedly humbled the trio at the TLC event that year. Cut to 2025: At WrestleMania 41, he will square off with the group's remaining two members in a Triple Threat Match.

The Best in the World revealed that a contract signing has been announced for this Friday's SmackDown show. He recalled how Reigns and Rollins got called to the main roster and claimed he would put his protégés down on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

WWE fans are well aware that every time a contract signing takes place, chaos ensues. Why would the upcoming segment be any different? CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins will be at The O2 in London, adding to the stacked card.

