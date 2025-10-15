CM Punk gets new tattoo following RAW

CM Punk revealed that he got a new tattoo on social media following this week's episode of WWE RAW. The 46-year-old picked up a massive victory in the main event of this past Monday's edition of the red brand.

Ad

The Second City Saint took to Instagram today to reveal that he got a new tattoo while he was in Melbourne, Australia. The tattoo is on his lower leg, and you can check it out in the image below.

Punk showed off a new tattoo on social media. [Image credit: CM Punk on Instagram]

CM Punk defeated Jey Uso and LA Knight to become the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. Seth Rollins and The Vision attacked Punk following his victory and beat him down in the ring.

Ad

Trending

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed then shockingly betrayed Seth Rollins and attacked him at the end of RAW. It has since been reported that Rollins could be dealing with an injury following Crown Jewel 2025, and The Vision betraying him was a "creative pivot" by the company.

Former WWE star reveals how CM Punk helped her

Cora Jade was let go by WWE earlier this year and recently shared a conversation she had with CM Punk that was a major help to her.

Ad

Speaking on TMZ's Inside the Ring podcast, Cora Jade shared that she spoke with Punk on the phone and asked for his advice. The 24-year-old revealed that Punk told her that she didn't owe anybody anything, and that the comment really stuck with her.

"I broke down one day, and we had a conversation, me and him on the phone, because I was like, ‘Hey, I need your advice,’ because he’s been through it all. He left WWE for 10 years, hated WWE, [and] said crazy things, and nobody ever thought he was coming back. So many things that he said to me in that conversation really helped me. He told me, like, I don’t owe anybody anything, and I don’t have to stick in something that’s no longer serving me, and that really stuck with me," she mentioned.

Ad

Teffo @Teffo_01 CM PUNK HAS ARRIVED FOR RAW AND WEARING A CORA JADE SHIRT ❤️

Triple H revealed that CM Punk is on the poster for Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for Punk at the event next month in Utah.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences