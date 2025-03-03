CM Punk gets into trouble minutes before entering the Elimination Chamber; hilariously struggles as Seth Rollins is in the ring [VIDEO]

WWE Superstar CM Punk had to deal with problems way before he could enter the Elimination Chamber last Saturday. This struggle Punk was facing happened when his arch-rival and former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was already present in the ring.

Ad

At Elimination Chamber, Punk went up against Seth Rollins, John Cena, Damian Priest, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre. The Second City Saint was a massive favorite to win the competition and earn the right to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

However, Punk didn't win and to make matters worse, he had to deal with a problem before entering the bout. When The Second City Saint was inside the pod waiting to get out, he had to deal with the tube light inside the pod constantly falling down. A fan who had a good view of the veteran's struggle uploaded the hilarious video on X (fka Twitter), where Rollins can also be seen.

Ad

Trending

You can check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

What happened to CM Punk at Elimination Chamber?

CM Punk's appearance at Elimination Chamber was a success even though he did not win. That was because Punk put in a great in-ring shift and came close to winning. In the end, the final two men left inside the structure were John Cena and The Best In The World.

While Punk was doing a good job of providing tough competition to the 16-time former World Champion, interference from Seth Rollins meant Punk could not execute what he wanted. Instead, Rollins hit CM Punk with a curb stomp on the steel flooring of the Elimination Chamber structure.

Ad

Cena was quick to take advantage of this as he put the Chicago-born wrestler in a Stepover Toehold Facelock. Since Punk was already hurt by Rollins, he couldn't really defend himself and he was eventually put to sleep. This led to the referee declaring Cena as the winner, and the number-one contender for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.