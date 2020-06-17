CM Punk gives his brutally honest opinion on Randy Orton vs Edge at Backlash 2020

"I have seen better Randy Orton matches", said CM Punk

He also pointed out how the label 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' added unnecessary pressure.

CM Punk thought this match was great, but he had other points to consider

On the latest episode of WWE Backstage, former WWE Superstar CM Punk shared his honest opinions about the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' featuring Edge and Randy Orton as Backlash 2020.

During the conversation, the host Renee Young brought up the match between Randy Orton and Edge and the label 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'. She sought the opinion of her guests on whether the match lived up to that name, and CM Punk had a very intriguing and honest take on the entire topic.

He went on to say that the match was indeed great, but he has seen both the Superstars involved in better matches. However, he appreciated the fact that both Randy Orton and Edge ignored the label that was put a lot of 'unnecessary pressure' on them and decided to deliver their best inside the ring.

Talking about the said match, CM Punk was quoted saying,

"I think if you are Randy Orton and Edge, you just ignore that. You can't live up to that. It's too subjective a label. 'Greatest Match of All Time'! What's the greatest single of all time music-wise? What's the greatest band of all time? What's the greatest car of all time? You know, it's too subjective. Everybody is going to have a different opinion."

"But I think that's what makes wrestling great. You can talk about all these different wrestlers from all these different regions from all over the world who wrestle in a different style. Sometimes in the ring, you get magic, and I think they had a great match. "

"It wasn't the greatest match of all time. I have seen better Randy Orton matches and I have seen better Edge matches. But to do that in the marquee to maybe get people to watch, I kind of feel like it was a lot of unnecessary pressure, especially on Edge who is coming back after almost a decade of not wrestling. They did a great job at compartmentalising it and almost ignoring it and just going out all out there inside the ring."

Randy Orton and Edge in WWE following the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'

Even though WWE took a risky decision by billing the match between Edge and Randy Orton as the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever', one can't deny that both the legends of the business worked extremely hard to live up to the expectations. Their recent match might not be the greatest, but it was certainly one of the most memorable encounters between the two WWE Superstars.

Following the WWE Backlash 2020 match between Randy Orton and Edge, WWE confirmed that the latter had sustained an injury. Edge is suffering from torn triceps and is currently expected to be out of action for the coming months as he will look to recover. This also led to the speculation that their rumoured clash at SummerSlam is now under jeopardy and might not be featured at the PPV.

As for Randy Orton, he has brought back his legend killer gimmick, and we all know that 'The Viper' is at his best when he is a heel. On the last episode of RAW, he took down returning legend Christian with a Punt soon after the latter was hit with a low blow that came from Ric Flair. Orton will now look for his next prey, and it will be interesting to see who will be the next to face his wrath.